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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Nana Patekar Served A Producer Mutton At Home, Then Asked Him To Wash The Dishes

When Nana Patekar Served A Producer Mutton At Home, Then Asked Him To Wash The Dishes

Paresh Rawal once recalled an unusual Nana Patekar anecdote, revealing how the actor invited a producer home for mutton and, after the meal, asked him to wash the dishes.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died aged 75, leaves behind a film career that often went against Bollywood’s usual formula. He did not need to play the hero to become the centre of attention. Actor Paresh Rawal once recalled how Nana demanded Rs 1 crore for a role at a time when even leading stars were reluctant to ask for such a fee. He got it. In the same conversation, Paresh shared a story about Nana asking a producer to wash dishes after eating at his home. The anecdote offered a glimpse into the actor’s unusual personality and the stature he commanded in the industry.

Nana Patekar’s Rs 1 Crore Fee

Speaking to Lallantop in 2025, Paresh Rawal recalled an incident that showed just how differently Nana approached his work. According to Paresh, Nana once asked for Rs 1 crore for a role when even established heroes were not commonly demanding that amount. The actor did not merely quote the figure; he received the fee. Paresh said there was considerable discussion around Nana’s demand at the time because he was being cast as a character artiste rather than the conventional lead.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar’s Last Ganesh Utsav Video: Veteran Actor Seen Performing Puja, Aarti With Family | WATCH

Paresh said in Hindi, “There is a producer; I won’t take the name. Nana told him, ' Come home. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ He ate. Nana said, ‘You ate, right? Now go clean the dishes.’ This is Nana Patekar, Baap hai voh (He’s a legend). He’s completely different, man. That soil is different. He had taken one crore rupees, and at that time, there was a huge uproar. Heroes didn’t used to demand that amount. Nana Patekar asked for it, and got it.”

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Was On Frontline During Kargil War, Lost 20 Kg

Nana Patekar’s Final Hours

Nana Patekar died at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital, where doctors attempted cardiac massage for around 45 minutes to an hour, but could not save him. A doctor at Manipal Hospital told ANI that Nana had contacted a friend at around 2:30 am after feeling unwell. By the time the friend reached his residence, the actor had reportedly lost consciousness.

His death brought an end to a career spanning more than four decades, beginning with his 1978 debut in Gaman.

Nana Patekar’s Film Career

Nana built his reputation through intense and memorable performances in films including Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Krantiveer won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He later showed another side of his acting in films such as Welcome and Welcome Back, while performances in Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan reinforced his ability to carry serious, character-driven roles. Nana’s career stood out because he was never dependent on the conventional leading-man template. Whether playing a tough dramatic character or delivering comic scenes, he could leave a strong impression without necessarily being the film’s traditional hero.

His work across genres made him one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable character actors, with a career that remained distinct from the standard Bollywood star journey.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nana Patekar Nana Patekar Death Nana Patekar ₹1 Crore Fee Paresh Rawal Nana Patekar Nana Patekar Producer Anecdote Nana Patekar Films Nana Patekar Career
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