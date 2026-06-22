When Akshay Kumar’s Film With New Actress Became A Box Office Hit, Earned 348% Profit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 film addressed open defecation.

Inspired by real events, the film advocated for sanitation facilities.

Budgeted at ₹70 Cr, the film earned 348% profit.

Akshay Kumar prepares for multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle.

Akshay Kumar has been winning audiences over for more than three decades through an impressive range of films. From action-packed entertainers and comedy hits to patriotic dramas and socially relevant stories, the actor has consistently delivered memorable performances. Back in 2017, one such film not only left viewers with an important message but also emerged as a major box office success.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Released Nine Years Ago

The film in question is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which arrived in cinemas on 11 August 2017. The 2-hour and 35-minute comedy-drama featured Akshay Kumar opposite Bhumi Pednekar. At the time, Bhumi was still in the early stages of her Bollywood journey, having made her acting debut just two years earlier with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015.

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Alongside Akshay and Bhumi, the film also starred Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey, Rajesh Sharma and Sudha Khotey in pivotal roles.

The story revolved around the issue of open defecation in India and aimed to spread awareness about the need for proper sanitation facilities. Notably, the film was inspired by the real-life story of Anita Narre from Madhya Pradesh, who reportedly left her marital home because it lacked a toilet.

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Film Delivered An Impressive 348 Per Cent Profit

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was produced by Arjun N Kapoor, Aruna Bhatia, Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and Prerna Arora, while Shree Narayan Singh directed the film.

According to IMDb, the film was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. It collected Rs 134 crore at the Indian box office and went on to earn Rs 314 crore worldwide. The film emerged as a superhit and reportedly generated an impressive 348 per cent profit.

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Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, which proved to be a successful venture. The actor is now gearing up for the multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle. The film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with more than 30 well-known actors. Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to release on June 26.