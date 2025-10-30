Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen A Fan Threw A Phone, Enrique Iglesias Clicked A Selfie! Pop Icon’s Mumbai Concert Wins Hearts

Enrique Iglesias made a stunning comeback to India after 13 years with a sold-out concert in Mumbai. The pop icon caught a fan’s phone mid-performance, clicked a selfie, and sent fans into a frenzy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global music heartthrob Enrique Iglesias made a grand return to India after more than a decade, performing to a packed crowd of over 25,000 fans at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on Thursday night.

The concert, part of his global tour, marked his first India performance in 13 years, and the energy in the arena proved that the Latin pop icon’s charm remains timeless.

Fans danced and sang along as Enrique delivered a power-packed 90-minute set featuring his greatest hits, from Bailamos and Hero to Escape and Be With You. The show was a vibrant mix of nostalgia, romance, and pure pop spectacle.

When Enrique Clicked A Selfie With A Fan’s Phone

The concert’s most viral moment came when a fan tossed their phone onto the stage in hopes of getting a once-in-a-lifetime selfie.

Unfazed, Enrique caught the phone mid-performance, all while still holding his mic, smiled, flashed a peace sign, and snapped a selfie before tossing it back into the crowd.

The playful exchange sent fans into a frenzy, and soon more concertgoers began throwing their phones toward the stage in hopes of recreating the moment.

However, security quickly stepped in, with Enrique’s team retrieving phones that landed near the ramp and handing them back to fans.

The singer’s lighthearted reaction once again showed his effortless connection with his audience, a trademark that has made him one of the world’s most beloved pop performers.

Star-Studded Night In Mumbai

The concert opened with high-energy performances by Progressive Brothers and Jonita Gandhi, setting the perfect tone for Enrique’s arrival.

Among the star-studded audience were Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik, and Abhinav Shukla, all seen singing along and recording moments from the show.

Enrique will perform once again at the same venue on Friday night, where organisers expect an even larger turnout for what promises to be another unforgettable evening.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Enrique Iglesias India Tour MMRDA Grounds Concert Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Enrique Concert 2025 Enrique Iglesias Bailamos
