‘Real Police Officers Don’t Get Retakes’: What Nana Patekar Told Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar's passing mourned; recently worked in Lucknow.

Shot web series, ads; praised Uttar Pradesh film policy.

Colleagues remembered his caring nature and professional commitment.

He frequently praised Uttar Pradesh's law and order system.

Nana Patekar passed away in Goa, leaving the film industry in mourning. Artists in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, who had worked with the actor are also grappling with the shock of his loss.

Nana Patekar had recently visited Lucknow for an advertisement shoot. Before that, he spent time with several people in the city while shooting Prakash Jha’s web series Sankalp in 2023. More recently, Nana shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and praised the state’s law and order situation, saying, “We actors play police officers on screen, but a real police officer doesn’t get a retake.”

‘I Was Scared To Work With Him At First’

Lucknow-based actor Simran Awasthi, who worked with Nana Patekar on Sankalp, paid an emotional tribute to the late actor. She recalled getting the opportunity to work with him for around 18-20 days during the shoot.

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As someone new to the industry, Simran said she had heard several things about Nana before working with him. She had been told that he had a short temper and was known for getting angry easily. After hearing so much about him, she said she worked with him cautiously and somewhat fearfully during the first two or three days of the shoot.

However, as the days passed, she got to see his true nature and her perception of him completely changed. According to Simran, only someone who has spent time with Nana could truly understand what kind of person he was.

‘We Spoke On October 1’

Simran said she last spoke to Nana on October 1. During their conversation, he told her that he was travelling to Goa on October 2. They also spoke about how they were doing.

She said she spoke to him again on October 5, on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday. Simran also revealed that her mother suffers from a spinal condition, something Nana was aware of. He would often call to check on her health.

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She added Nana was the kind of person who regularly checked in on the people he had worked with and genuinely cared about their well-being.

Nana Often Praised UP’s Film Policy

Dinesh Sehgal, former director of Film Bandhu, recalled meeting Nana Patekar several times during the shooting of Sankalp in Lucknow. They had lengthy conversations about Film Bandhu, the government and Uttar Pradesh’s film policy.

According to Sehgal, Nana would often say that he had not seen a film policy like Uttar Pradesh’s elsewhere. He believed the kind of support extended to filmmakers and producers in the state was particularly noteworthy.

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Nana also appreciated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to travel to Mumbai, meet film producers and directors, and invite them to shoot their films in Uttar Pradesh.

Nana Had Visited Lucknow For UP Police Shoot

Saikal, who spoke about Nana’s recent work in Lucknow, said the actor had also featured in an advertisement aimed at raising public awareness about the Uttar Pradesh Police. He had recently visited Lucknow for the shoot and also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nana’s biggest strengths, he said, were his outspokenness and clarity of thought. He did not view acting merely as a glamorous profession but as a responsibility and an art form. His films often reflected the lives of ordinary people, society and deep human emotions.

Nana Shared Stage With CM Yogi On August 14

On August 14, Nana Patekar shared the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of the theme song ‘Khaki Ka Sitara’ at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Police had invited him as the chief guest.

Following the event, Nana praised the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.