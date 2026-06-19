Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royal Ascot blends British tradition with Bollywood glamour.

Indian stars attend as brand ambassadors, showcasing luxury style.

Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan made stylish, memorable appearances.

Attendees adhere to strict dress codes, blending global traditions.

Every June, Royal Ascot turns into a dazzling mix of feathered hats, silk suits and celebrity sightings, and over the years, Indian stars have become elegant guests of honour, blending Bollywood glamour with strict British race-day tradition.

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What's Royal Ascot, And Why It Matters

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most prestigious horse-racing meeting, founded by Queen Anne in 1711 and staged each June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. For five days, the track becomes a theatre of tradition: the royal procession, world-class racing and an ultra-formal dress code for the exclusive Royal Enclosure. Morning suits for gentlemen and compulsory headwear for ladies set the tone. The event is as much about society and style as it is about sport, drawing the British royal family, international aristocracy and luxury brands.

How Indian Celebrities Attend: The Ambassador Route

Indian stars rarely turn up as ordinary guests. Most attend as global brand ambassadors, especially for Swiss watchmakers such as Longines, the event’s official timekeeper. These partnerships fly celebrities into the Royal Enclosure as VIPs, tasking them with representing the brand and showcasing “quiet luxury” alongside royals and other international celebrities. In this role, they help the brands present new collections and generate worldwide media attention.

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Notable Indian Faces And Memorable Looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a long-standing figure at Ascot as a Longines Ambassador of Elegance. Her 2009 choice, a tailored silver-grey Armani pantsuit paired with a bold Philip Treacy fascinator, became a talking point. In 2013, she again turned heads in a classic black-and-white lace midi dress, once more wearing Philip Treacy.

More recently, Sara Ali Khan’s 2026 appearance caused a viral stir. Invited by Longines, she attended alongside Hollywood star Henry Cavill and sparked social media interest for both her looks and her “royal” lineage. Wearing an ivory monochrome outfit by Surya Sarkar with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat by Merve Bayindir, Sara’s presence prompted fans to recall her Pataudi heritage and cheekily dub the meeting “Pataudi Princess x Superman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Style Notes: How Indian Celebrities Adapt

When Indian celebrities arrive at Ascot, they respect the strict dress code. Hemlines are modest, palettes often lean towards neutral or monochrome shades, and headwear is non-negotiable; a solid-based headpiece of at least four inches is required for the Royal Enclosure. To meet this standard, Indian stars collaborate with world-famous milliners such as Philip Treacy and contemporary designers, combining Western silhouettes with race-day millinery to create looks that honour tradition while asserting international style.



Royal Ascot is also a gathering for global business families and transnational elites who secure private boxes and carriage places. Figures connected to India’s business and philanthropic worlds, such as members of the Aga Khan circle, have been seen at the event, further reinforcing Ascot’s status as a crossroads of sport, fashion and high society.