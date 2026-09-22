Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan visited T-Series, fans noticed walking difficulty.

Viral videos sparked fan concern, prompting health speculation.

SRK previously cited injuries sustained during his 'King' shoot.

Shah Rukh Khan recently went to the T-Series office along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, where he sought blessings from Bappa. Dressed in a black-and-white checked shirt and black trousers, the actor was seen making his way towards the area where Ganpati was placed.

As expected, videos of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the T-Series office and seeking blessings went viral on social media. However, some fans expressed concern after they felt the actor appeared to have difficulty while walking.

Viral Video Of SRK Leaves Fans Concerned

The now-viral video shows Pooja Dadlani and Shah Rukh Khan entering the T-Series office to seek blessings from Bappa. While the actor appears to be walking normally at first, some social media users pointed out that he seemed to have difficulty walking in certain portions of the video.

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The same was noticed by some fans as Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving the office after seeking blessings.

No Hate For Him, I'm Deeply Hearted After Seeing Him Like This 😭



Shahrukh Khan's Visit To The Tseries Office For Ganapati Darshan.



He Can't Even Walk Properly 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V16ly8MQ51 — Filmy_Duniya (@SalmanKingfv) September 21, 2026

‘What Happened To Shah Rukh Khan?’

After the video surfaced online, several fans took to social media to express concern and ask whether the actor was doing okay. One user wrote, “No hate for him, I'm deeply hearted after seeing him like this. Shah Rukh Khan's visit to the T-Series office for Ganapati darshan. He can't even walk properly.”

Another social media user speculated about Shah Rukh Khan's health and his upcoming film King, writing, “What really happened to Shah Rukh Khan? Maybe the reports were true that his body double has shot 80% of the portions for his upcoming movie King! All those injections, medications, and Botox have taken a toll on his face and body.”

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However, not everyone jumped to conclusions. One user urged others not to speculate about the actor's health, writing, “He could be injured, unwell or just tired. Stop judging film stars every time. They are humans after all and can have that odd day.”

Another concerned fan commented, “Injury hai. I hope jaldi theek ho jaye [He’s injured. I hope he gets well soon].”

Several others also flooded the comments section with messages wishing Shah Rukh Khan well.

SRK Suffers Injuries During ‘King’ Shoot

During a recent AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the most challenging aspect of working on King. Responding to the question, the actor revealed that he had sustained a few injuries while filming, which led to several interruptions in the shoot.

“Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start-stop many times, but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good,” SRK had said.

King, which stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, is slated to release on December 24.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. King is set to clash at the box office with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.