HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘What a Waste of Money!’: Fans Rage Over Akon’s Chaotic Delhi Concert

Akon’s Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium left fans furious over poor arrangements, blocked views, and chaotic management. Social media erupted with complaints after the November 9 event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

What was meant to be a high-energy night with global R&B icon Akon in Delhi turned into a major disappointment for several fans. The concert, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) on November 9, saw hundreds of attendees expressing frustration over poor arrangements, blocked views, and chaotic management.

Fans Call the Experience ‘Horrible’

The much-anticipated event, organised by District India, drew criticism across social media soon after it concluded. Many fans, who had purchased premium tickets priced up to ₹3,000, claimed they could barely see the stage or hear the music properly.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Hi @district_india @Akon I booked silver tickets at the Akon concert in Delhi happening today and I mean you can’t have trees and the sound system blocking my view? I’ve attended grub at the same place & that had a better experience for sure.”

 

Another disappointed attendee added, “Dogst set up for the Akon concert by @district_india what the f is this set up I paid almost 3k and can’t see the stage there’s no proper place for me to stand what a huge waste of my money spent the whole evening looking at a f**ing screen.”

 

‘What a Huge Waste of My Money’

Several concertgoers took to social media to share photos and videos showing their obstructed view of the stage. One user sarcastically thanked the organisers, posting: “Just wanted to give a shoutout to @district_india for organising a horrible @Akon concert! Thank your ruining an experience for the Millennials out there!”

The outrage has sparked a larger conversation about poor event management at large-scale music festivals in India, especially given the high ticket prices and audience expectations.

Akon’s India Tour Continues Despite Backlash

Ahead of his India tour, Akon had expressed excitement about performing in the country once again, saying: “India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!”

Despite the Delhi backlash, Akon is scheduled to perform next in Bengaluru on November 14 and Mumbai on November 16.

Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox, had earlier said, “Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come.”

However, Delhi fans seem to be leaving with memories of a very different kind.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Akon Akon Concert Delhi Akon India Tour District India Akon Bengaluru Concert Akon Delhi Reviews
