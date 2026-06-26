Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The film delivers nonsensical humour, strong performances, leaving audiences delighted.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has finally hit theatres after its paid preview shows at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Soon after the screenings, social media platforms were flooded with audience reactions, with the comedy entertainer receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. While viewers acknowledged the film’s over-the-top and illogical humour, many praised it for delivering exactly what it promises - a fun-filled, laugh-out-loud entertainer.

ABP Live gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review. In our review of the film, we wrote, “Welcome To The Jungle is a pure entertainer that asks audiences to leave logic at the door…. The film almost feels review-proof because it openly acknowledges its own ridiculousness. It thrives on self-aware humour and embraces the ‘brain-rot comedy’ label with confidence. While not every joke lands perfectly, there are enough genuinely funny moments to keep the energy alive throughout.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also awarded the film 3.5 stars and called it an “entertaining” family comedy. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also praised the film, describing it as a “mad crazy entertainer”.

Welcome To The Jungle X Reviews

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is flooded with positive reactions to Welcome To The Jungle. Even critics, who were divided over Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, have largely given the film favourable reviews.

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One viewer praised the film’s unapologetically silly humour. “There’s something about the late Neeraj Vora’s style of writing that still works for me. Sometimes, not every film needs logic; some films just need to make you laugh. Don’t judge me, but Welcome To The Jungle really made me laugh, especially Kiran Kumar, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and many others. I know it’s a senseless, nonsense, brainless comedy, but that’s exactly why I enjoyed it. It doesn’t take itself seriously, yet it’s genuinely entertaining.”

Another user singled out one particular sequence featuring the lead actors. “I mean this with utmost sincerity. There is a point where Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty are hogging film footage, trying to upstage each other in front of the villagers, and it’s one of the funniest sequences I have seen in theatres this year.”

Another fan compared the film to another Akshay Kumar comedy classic and wrote, “The name of the movie is Welcome To The Jungle or Welcome 3, but in reality it’s a crossover between Welcome and Awaara Paagal Deewana - and I mean that in the best possible way. Suniel Shetty is fantastic as Yedda Anna, while Akshay Kumar looks super fit and handsome.”

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Calling it a wholesome family entertainer, another moviegoer posted, “Welcome To The Jungle is a clean entertainer. Unlike films that rely on sexual humour, this one is a proper family comedy. Leave your brain at the door and enjoy it for what it is. Akshay Kumar is having the time of his life, Farida Jalal is hilarious, and it’s a delight watching Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Yes, there are flaws - the visuals and music could have been better - but you’ll leave the theatre with a smile.”

Another fan couldn’t stop praising Akshay Kumar’s comic timing. “If comedy is an art, Akshay Kumar is the Picasso of it. Welcome To The Jungle proves he still operates in a different league.”

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, following Welcome, which was released in 2007, and Welcome Back in 2015. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vora, the film is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali under the banners of Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

The comedy boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.

From the morning shows alone, the film has collected Rs 11 lakh on its opening day.