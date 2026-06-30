Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film collected ₹63.75 crore during its initial three days.

It collected ₹8.50 crore on Monday, third-highest 2026.

Film's worldwide gross collection reached ₹106.48 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle hit theatres on June 26 and has been met with an enthusiastic response from moviegoers since. Backed by a solid opening weekend and positive word of mouth, the film has successfully passed the crucial Monday test and recorded the third-highest first Monday collection for a Bollywood film in 2026.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle is running across 42 shows with an overall occupancy of seven per cent. The film’s Day 5 collections are yet to be reported.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle has emerged as a strong performer at the box office. The crowd-pleasing family entertainer has continued to draw audiences and has posted steady numbers since its release.

The film earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews ahead of its release, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1, Rs 20 crore on Day 2, and Rs 24.75 crore on Day 3. This took its three-day domestic net collection, including paid previews, to Rs 63.75 crore.

On its first Monday, Day 4, the film collected Rs 8.50 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 72.25 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Collection

Welcome to the Jungle has grossed Rs 106.48 crore worldwide, including Rs 86.53 crore from India and Rs 19.95 crore from overseas markets. The film’s domestic net collection currently stands at Rs 72.25 crore.

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Third-Highest First Monday Collection Of 2026

While Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a 65.7 per cent drop in collections from Sunday to Monday, it comfortably outperformed the first Monday collections of Bhoot Bangla, which earned Rs 8.10 crore, Cocktail 2 with Rs 6.90 crore, and O’Romeo, which collected Rs 5.10 crore.

With Rs 8.50 crore on its first Monday, the film has recorded the third-highest first Monday collection for a Bollywood release in 2026.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle, released in 2026, is directed by Ahmed Khan. The action comedy film is written by Neeraj Vora and has been brought to the screens by producers Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, under the joint banners of Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films.

The movie brings together Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

The film is the third chapter in the popular Welcome franchise. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, Welcome, which was released in 2007 and Welcome Back in 2015.

ABP Live gave 3.5 out of 5 stars to the film.

“Welcome To The Jungle is exactly the kind of film it promises to be - a loud, unapologetic entertainer that prioritises fun above everything else. Searching for logic in a film like this misses the point entirely. Its sole objective is to make audiences laugh, and for the most part, it succeeds. The film embraces its own absurdity, frequently poking fun at itself before anyone else can. The film is packed with familiar faces and chaotic humour and feels less like a conventional comedy and more like a celebration of Bollywood’s multi-starrer tradition,” we noted in our review of the film.





