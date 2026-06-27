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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Welcome To The Jungle Getting Great Reviews,' Says Raveena Tandon; Calls 26 Her Lucky Number

'Welcome To The Jungle Getting Great Reviews,' Says Raveena Tandon; Calls 26 Her Lucky Number

Raveena Tandon celebrated the positive response to Welcome To The Jungle and calls 26 her lucky number. She also talked about working with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raveena Tandon celebrates film's success and son's graduation.
  • Pleased audiences appreciate performances, crediting cast's hard work.
  • She enjoyed filming comedy due to strong cast camaraderie.

As Welcome To The Jungle opened to audiences, Raveena Tandon expressed her delight over the encouraging response the film has received. Alongside the positive reviews, she also had another personal milestone to celebrate, her son's graduation. Looking back on the day, Raveena described it as especially meaningful and shared why the number 26 has always held a special place in her life.

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Raveena Tandon Says 26 Is Her Lucky Number

Speaking about the film's release, Raveena said she considers the date significant because of her birthday and the positive response the film has received.

"I think 26th is a lucky number for me...We are getting great reviews for 'Welcome to the Jungle'. I think it's superb that even in a comedy people are seeing performance, I think this is terrific..."

Audiences Appreciating The Performances Means A Lot, Says Raveena

Raveena admitted she was especially pleased that viewers were recognising the performances alongside the humour.

She shared that the appreciation feels even more rewarding because the cast had put considerable effort into bringing the comedy to life, making the audience's response all the more satisfying.

Looking back on the response, Raveena expressed gratitude for the overwhelming appreciation the film has received.

She said nearly everyone who had watched the film had reached out with messages or phone calls to congratulate her, adding that the success belongs to the entire team behind Welcome To The Jungle.

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Actor Praises Jacqueline Fernandez And Disha Patani

The actor revealed that she had been hoping to take on a light-hearted entertainer when the opportunity arrived.

"I think it's really good for me because I was thinking of doing a fun, comedy. Then 'Welcome to the Jungle' came my way. So, it was really fun. The best part was that all of us have known each other for years...it was such a great camaraderie and both the girls, Jacqueline and Disha, are lovely..."

She also said that the atmosphere on set was enjoyable because many members of the cast had shared professional relationships spanning decades. That familiarity, she said, naturally translated into strong chemistry while filming.

(With inputs from ANI)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the number 26 special to Raveena Tandon?

Raveena Tandon considers 26 her lucky number because it's her birthday, and her film was released on the same date.

What pleased Raveena Tandon most about the audience's response?

She was especially pleased that viewers recognized the performances in the comedy. This appreciation was rewarding due to the cast's significant effort.

What kind of role was Raveena Tandon seeking before the film?

Raveena Tandon had been hoping to take on a light-hearted entertainer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Raveena Tandon Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Welcome To The Jungle
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