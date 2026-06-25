Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Strong Pre-Release Buzz Drives Crores In Ticket Sales

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Star-studded film Welcome To The Jungle releases June 26.

After generating excitement with Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up to entertain audiences with Welcome To The Jungle. The much-awaited comedy entertainer has already received an encouraging response in advance bookings, signalling strong audience interest ahead of its theatrical release.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani, the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise has managed to create considerable buzz even before hitting cinema screens.

Advance Booking Off To A Promising Start

The anticipation surrounding Welcome To The Jungle is clearly reflected in its advance ticket sales. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 39,267 tickets for its opening day so far. Excluding blocked seats, the film has earned approximately Rs 89.42 lakh through advance bookings.

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When blocked seats are included, the pre-ticket sales collection rises significantly to Rs 2.74 crore. With a full day still remaining before release, trade analysts expect the numbers to climb further.

Adding to the momentum, the makers have scheduled paid preview screenings from 7:30 pm on 25 June. Advance booking for these preview shows commenced on 22 June, while ticket sales for regular screenings opened on 23 June. The strategy is aimed at building last-minute excitement and boosting the film’s opening-day box office performance.

Star-Studded Cast Set To Deliver Family Entertainment

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of the largest ensemble casts seen in recent Bollywood cinema. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani.

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The supporting cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, promising a blend of comedy, chaos and nostalgia for fans of the franchise.

Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios in association with Sita Films and Rakesh Dang, the film has been produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikas Bali.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 26.