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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Welcome To India Spider-Man’ Trends On X As Tom Holland Arrives In Mumbai For The Odyssey Premiere

‘Welcome To India Spider-Man’ Trends On X As Tom Holland Arrives In Mumbai For The Odyssey Premiere

Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan are in Mumbai for a special screening of The Odyssey, and Mumbaikars have gone all out to give the beloved Spider-Man star a grand welcome.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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  • Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Nolan attended
  • Fans enthusiastically welcomed Holland;

“Welcome To India, Spider-Man” has taken over X (formerly Twitter) as Hollywood star Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai alongside co-star Matt Damon and filmmaker Christopher Nolan for the Indian premiere of The Odyssey. The trio is in the city for a special press screening of the film at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, followed by a press conference. The event also marks Christopher Nolan’s first-ever film premiere in India.

“Welcome To India, Spider-Man” Trends On X

Mumbai has rolled out the red carpet for Tom Holland - and fans have made sure the welcome is impossible to miss. Photos of Spider-Man-themed posters installed across the city have gone viral, with fans celebrating Holland’s arrival in true Mumbai style.

ALSO READ| The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland Arrive In Mumbai; See PICS

One poster reads, “Akkha Mumbai ek taraf. Spider-Man Parel mein… ek taraf. Samajh mein aaya kya?”

Another proudly declares, “Tom Holland jahan, Spider-Man wahan.”

A third references Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue with the line, “Spider-Man. Naam toh suna hoga.”

A poster, by Dadar’s Spider-Man, says, “Mumbai is all set and caught in Spidey’s web!”

And this is not it. Several parody videos are also doing the rounds on social media. One humorous clip shows Spider-Man being carried through Mumbai before being tossed into waterlogged streets, poking fun at the city’s monsoon flooding. 

Another imagines what Spider-Man’s life would look like if the superhero franchise were set in Mumbai, complete with desi humour and local references.

About ‘The Odyssey’

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17. Inspired by Homer’s timeless epic, the film chronicles the legendary Greek hero Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

ALSO READ| Christopher Nolan Earns First Songwriter Credit For The Odyssey's 'When I'm Home' With Travis Scott: Report

The film has already emerged as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Advance bookings opened on June 8, with IMAX ticket prices in Mumbai and Pune soaring to as much as Rs 3,000. Some late-night IMAX screenings in Mumbai are available for Rs 3,300.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Holland MUMBAI The Odyssey
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