Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Nolan attended

Fans enthusiastically welcomed Holland;

“Welcome To India, Spider-Man” has taken over X (formerly Twitter) as Hollywood star Tom Holland arrived in Mumbai alongside co-star Matt Damon and filmmaker Christopher Nolan for the Indian premiere of The Odyssey. The trio is in the city for a special press screening of the film at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, followed by a press conference. The event also marks Christopher Nolan’s first-ever film premiere in India.

“Welcome To India, Spider-Man” Trends On X

Mumbai has rolled out the red carpet for Tom Holland - and fans have made sure the welcome is impossible to miss. Photos of Spider-Man-themed posters installed across the city have gone viral, with fans celebrating Holland’s arrival in true Mumbai style.

ALSO READ| The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland Arrive In Mumbai; See PICS

One poster reads, “Akkha Mumbai ek taraf. Spider-Man Parel mein… ek taraf. Samajh mein aaya kya?”

The passion and dedication of Spider-Man fans in Mumbai created an unforgettable atmosphere. What an amazing welcome! #WelcomeToIndiaSpiderman pic.twitter.com/VDn19V9APs — Riya (@Cute_Riya07) July 10, 2026

Another proudly declares, “Tom Holland jahan, Spider-Man wahan.”

The welcome Tom Holland received in Mumbai was something every Spider-Man fan will remember. Pure love, pure excitement! 🕷️ #WelcomeToIndiaSpiderman pic.twitter.com/zUheDngH0y — sõphìæ jadeja (@sophia_ydv) July 10, 2026

A third references Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue with the line, “Spider-Man. Naam toh suna hoga.”

Tom Holland may have come for work, but today belonged to Spider-Man fans. 🕷️

The love, energy, and excitement from Mumbai were truly unforgettable! ❤️#WelcomeToIndiaSpiderman pic.twitter.com/4zHCMYl9zD — swarup (@swarup_x) July 10, 2026

A poster, by Dadar’s Spider-Man, says, “Mumbai is all set and caught in Spidey’s web!”

Tom Holland's visit turned into a festival for Spider-Man fans. The love from Mumbai was truly heartwarming. 🕷️ #WelcomeToIndiaSpiderman pic.twitter.com/9pWDwRDGiD — vishu (@vishu38268) July 10, 2026

And this is not it. Several parody videos are also doing the rounds on social media. One humorous clip shows Spider-Man being carried through Mumbai before being tossed into waterlogged streets, poking fun at the city’s monsoon flooding.

Another imagines what Spider-Man’s life would look like if the superhero franchise were set in Mumbai, complete with desi humour and local references.

Tom Holland finally in India 🇮🇳



Spider-Man has landed in Mumbai 🕸️#WelcomeToIndiaSpiderman pic.twitter.com/CegaXChbui — India is Amazing 🇮🇳 (@BharatIsAmazing) July 10, 2026

About ‘The Odyssey’

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17. Inspired by Homer’s timeless epic, the film chronicles the legendary Greek hero Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

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The film has already emerged as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Advance bookings opened on June 8, with IMAX ticket prices in Mumbai and Pune soaring to as much as Rs 3,000. Some late-night IMAX screenings in Mumbai are available for Rs 3,300.