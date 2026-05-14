‘We’ve Decided To Part Ways’: Mouni Roy CONFIRMS Split With Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy has confirmed that she and her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar have decided to part ways. The actor shared a post on Instagram requesting privacy and dignity as they navigate the separation.

In her initial message, Mouni urged people not to circulate false stories about her or Suraj and appealed to the media to respect their personal space.

“Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop,” she wrote.

Mouni Roy’s Full Statement

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.

Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.

At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”





