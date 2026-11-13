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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'We Haven't Spoken In Four Years': Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action

'We Haven't Spoken In Four Years': Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action

Samreen Kaur has slammed viral reels linking her to Ashish Chanchlani, clarified that they have not spoken in four years and warned of legal action against content creators.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samreen Kaur expressed displeasure over old social media posts.
  • She clarified no contact with Chanchlani for four years.
  • Kaur warned against misusing her name, threatening legal action.
  • Engagement with cricketer Arshdeep Singh was recently announced.

Actress and model Samreen Kaur has reacted strongly to social media posts linking her to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, expressing displeasure over old pictures and videos being circulated to create misleading stories. The actress, who recently announced her engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, clarified that she has not been in contact with Chanchlani for the past four years. She also objected to her name being brought into discussions on podcasts despite earlier clarifications. Calling out content creators for using outdated material to attract views, Samreen warned that her team would consider legal action against those misusing her pictures or name.

Samreen Kaur On Ashish Chanchlani Viral Reels

On Friday, November 13, Samreen addressed the circulating posts through her Instagram account. She explained that the pictures and clips being shared were from a professional collaboration with Chanchlani four years ago and did not reflect any recent association.

In her Instagram statement, she wrote, "The internet is truly a strange place, sometimes funny, sometimes disappointing. I woke up to random reel edits of my pictures with a YouTuber I collaborated with 4 years ago. Let me make this very clear: we haven't spoken in four years, nor have we created any content together since then. So, please stop recycling four-year-old pictures and clips to manufacture stories and generate views."

 

We Haven't Spoken In Four Years': Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action

She also clarified that she was not the person being discussed in certain podcasts. The actress expressed frustration over repeatedly being connected to conversations that had nothing to do with her.

Samreen Kaur Warns Of Legal Action

Samreen further criticised social media creators for editing old footage, presenting information without context and using her photographs to attract attention. She described the practice as "irresponsible and deeply disrespectful" and said her team would take legal action against those using her name or pictures for clickbait.

ALSO READ | Samreen Kaur's Engagement To Arshdeep Singh Brings Back Dating Rumours With Ashish Chanchlani

She also urged social media users to verify information before sharing it, pointing out that such content can affect real people, their reputations and their families. She stressed that not every personal matter should become material for online engagement.

ALSO READ | Who Is Samreen Kaur? All About Mumbai Indians Star Arshdeep Singh’s 26-Year-Old Fiancée

Samreen Kaur And Arshdeep Singh Announce Engagement

Meanwhile, Samreen and Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh recently shared the news of their engagement on social media. The couple announced the milestone with a joint post, confirming that they are set to begin a new chapter together. Their engagement announcement was accompanied by the caption, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026."

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Samreen Kaur upset about recent social media posts?

Samreen Kaur is displeased because old pictures and videos of her with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani are being circulated, creating misleading stories. She clarified they haven't been in contact for four years.

What action is Samreen Kaur considering against content creators?

Samreen Kaur warned that her team would consider legal action against those misusing her pictures or name for clickbait. She described the practice as irresponsible and disrespectful.

Has Samreen Kaur recently announced any personal news?

Yes, Samreen Kaur recently announced her engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. They shared the news on social media, confirming they are starting a new chapter together.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashish Chanchlani Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Samreen Kaur Viral Reels Samreen Kaur Instagram Statement Samreen Kaur Legal Action Ashish Chanchlani Controversy
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