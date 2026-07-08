Watch: Vicky Kaushal Greets Baraatis At TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara’s Royal Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vicky Kaushal surprised guests at Swara Lodha's wedding.

He warmly greeted guests, father Shailesh, and the bride.

His humble behavior throughout the ceremony earned widespread appreciation.

Actor Vicky Kaushal made a surprise appearance at the wedding of actor and writer Shailesh Lodha’s daughter, Swara Lodha, held at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While close friends and family attended the ceremony, videos from the celebrations have now surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion. From warmly greeting guests with the bride’s father to sharing affectionate moments with family members, Vicky’s presence quickly caught everyone’s attention. His humble behaviour throughout the celebrations has earned appreciation on social media, with many fans praising the actor for his grounded personality.

Vicky Kaushal At Swara Lodha's Wedding

Several videos circulating on social media show Vicky Kaushal arriving at the wedding venue dressed in a white jacket paired with black trousers and a colourful turban. Shailesh Lodha welcomed the actor with a warm hug before the two were seen interacting with guests. One of the clips also captures Vicky helping Shailesh adjust his turban before greeting family members. He later embraced the bride and stood alongside Shailesh at the entrance, personally welcoming the baraatis as they arrived.

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The celebrations at the royal venue also featured lively dance performances, dazzling fireworks, and lavish décor. Another video from the ceremony showed an emotional Shailesh Lodha during the jaimala ritual.

Fans Praise Vicky's Warm Gesture

Vicky's interaction with the family became a talking point online soon after the videos surfaced. Many social media users admired how comfortably he blended into the celebrations instead of remaining a celebrity guest. One fan wrote, "The way he interacted with all was really good." Another commented, "Vicky is a friend?" while several others appreciated his simplicity and respectful behaviour throughout the wedding.

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Shailesh Lodha had earlier spoken about his bond with the actor in a heartfelt social media post. Praising Vicky, he wrote, “Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction, Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest. Sending lots of love, @vickykaushal09.”

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Upcoming Films

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The project recently made headlines after a carpenter reportedly died following an alleged electric shock during an overnight shoot at Mumbai's Film City.

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The actor will also headline Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Maddock Films. In the mythological epic, Vicky will portray Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma. Vicky Kaushal's appearance at Swara Lodha's wedding may have been unexpected. Still, his thoughtful gestures and warm interactions with the family have become one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations.