WATCH: Veer Pahariya Seen With Mystery Girl After Breakup With Tara Sutaria

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veer Pahariya seen holding hands with unknown woman.

Pair appeared comfortable walking in Bandra.

Sighting follows Veer's rumored Tara Sutaria split.

Mystery girl's identity fuels ongoing B-Town speculation.

Is Veer Pahariya already turning the page after his high-profile split from Tara Sutaria? Fresh buzz from Mumbai streets has fans buzzing as the Sky Force actor was spotted cozying up with an unidentified beauty. Just weeks after breakup rumors rocked B-Town, this chance encounter has social media in a frenzy. Who is she? And what does it mean for Veer's love life? Read on for the details.

Veer Paharaiya Spotted With New Girl

Veer Pahariya, 34, who reportedly ended his year-long romance with actress Tara Sutaria in early January 2026, was caught on camera strolling hand-in-hand with a mystery girl in Mumbai's bustling Bandra area on April 17, 2026. Eyewitnesses described the duo as "very comfortable," laughing and chatting animatedly during their casual outing near a popular cafe. The girl, dressed in a chic white top and jeans, kept her face partially hidden with sunglasses and a cap, fueling speculation about her identity.

This sighting comes hot on the heels of Veer and Tara's much-talked-about breakup. The couple, who began dating in early 2025, went Instagram-official mid-year with lovey-dovey posts during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. "My," Veer had commented on Tara's AP Dhillon concert pic, to which she replied, "Mine," with heart emojis, as reported by Hindustan Times. But cracks appeared after Tara's viral stage hug with singer AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert in late 2025, sparking jealousy rumors. Tara dismissed the drama, posting, “False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So, the joke’s on the bullies,” according to Pinkvilla.

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Veer - Tara Relationship

Post-split, Veer dropped cryptic social media hints. On January 14, 2026, he shared a moody post amid fan pleas like, "Bro please come back together again... misunderstandings happen in life; please solve it as quickly as possible,". He also made solo appearances, including Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's reception. Tara, meanwhile, has stayed mum but liked posts hinting at patch-up vibes in February.

Neither Veer nor his team has commented on the mystery girl. Fans are divided, some cheer his fresh start, others hope for a Veer-Tara reunion. As Veer preps for upcoming projects, this new chapter keeps the gossip mills grinding. Will the mystery woman step into the spotlight? Only time will tell in B-Town's ever-twisty romance saga.