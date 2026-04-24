WATCH: Usha Uthup Drops Enrique Iglesias ‘Bailamos’ 12 Years After Viral 'Skyfall' Rendition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Usha Uthup reimagines Enrique Iglesias' 'Bailamos' with Indian flair.

Singer's vibrant, desi cover of the Latin hit goes viral.

Fans praise Uthup's energetic, Bollywood-infused musical rendition.

Legendary singer Uthup continues to reinvent, appealing to new generations.

At 78, Usha Uthup has once again proved that age is just a number when it comes to music. The legendary singer surprised fans by putting her own desi touch on Enrique Iglesias’ 1998 smash hit Bailamos, turning the global Latin pop anthem into a bold, soulful Indian-style cover. Her version has already gone viral, with netizens calling it “unapologetically fun” and “perfectly desi”.

Usha Uthup's Latin pop To Bollywood Bounce

Usha shared a short teaser of her cover on Instagram, where she belts out the Spanish phrases with her signature vibrancy while adding a distinctly Indian groove. “I always wanted to try this song live but never got the chance,” she later told fans, explaining that this was her way of finally owning Bailamos on her own terms. The full video, produced by Bengal‑based team Ramba Ho Dhurandhar Music, mixes the original’s Latin rhythm with a Bollywood‑style arrangement, giving it a fresh, dance‑floor‑ready feel.

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Fans Are Stunned And Amused

Reactions on social media have been overwhelmingly positive. One fan joked, “Enrique could never ‘Ramba Ho’,” while another wrote, “Usha Uthup ji singing Enrique’s song wasn’t on my 2026 list!” Many viewers praised her energy, saying lines such as, “If you think your workout is tough, try dancing to Usha Uthup’s ‘Bailamos’.” The coverage has also highlighted how Uthup continues to reinvent herself, just as she did in the disco era with hits like Ramba Ho.

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Timeless Voice, New Generation Appeal

Music critics and fans have noted that Uthup’s raspy, powerful voice still holds its charm, effortlessly bridging 90s nostalgia with 2026 pop culture. Her cover is now streaming on major platforms, complete with fan‑edited reels and dance‑challenge clips. “The song is still a party starter,” one listener said, “but now it sounds like it’s made for Indian weddings.” With this move, Usha Uthup has once again reminded everyone: legends don’t retire, they simply drop a new track.