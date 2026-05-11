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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed Outside Venue After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM

WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed Outside Venue After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM

Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in Chennai wearing a blue silk saree, accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha attended Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister.
  • She warmly greeted Vijay's mother and family members.
  • Trisha was mobbed by fans and media upon exiting.
  • She later posted about 'the love is always louder'.

Thalapathy Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Among the attendees, actor Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating him, drew significant attention. More so because she was seen warmly greeting Vijay’s mother at the venue, where Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children were also present.

Trisha Krishnan Mobbed While Exiting Venue

As Trisha Krishnan exited the venue after the swearing-in ceremony, she was surrounded by fans and media eager to capture her pictures and videos. Reporters also had questions for her. Viral videos going viral on social media show her struggling to move through the heavy crowd, assisted by security personnel.

ALSO READ| Vijay's 'Poverty' Remark During Oath Taking Sparks Row, Former Classmate Calls Claim 'Bulls***'

Her mother, Uma Krishnan, who accompanied her, also faced difficulty navigating through the crowd as the situation grew increasingly chaotic.

Multiple videos from different angles show police attempting to control the crowd and create a path for the actor. At several points, Trisha appears to change direction as security personnel guide her through the dense gathering, while fans continue to jostle for a glimpse.

Trisha Attended Swearing-In Ceremony

Earlier in the day, Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention when she attended Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony. She greeted his mother, Shoba, with a warm hug and was seated in the front row with Vijay’s family.

ALSO READ| When Trisha Krishnan Opened Up On Marriage And Personal Life Amid Affair Rumours With Vijay

During Vijay’s first address as Chief Minister, she was also seen getting visibly emotional. As she was fighting tears, she maintained a smile on her face. 

Trisha’s First Reaction After Vijay’s Oath

Following the event, Trisha shared her first post on social media, writing, “The love is always louder,” accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

The post also featured images of her in a blue silk saree, styled with jasmine flowers (gajra) and minimal jewellery, which she chose for the occasion.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when was Thalapathy Vijay sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Thalapathy Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Who attended Thalapathy Vijay's swearing-in ceremony?

Actor Trisha Krishnan attended the ceremony and was seen greeting Vijay's mother. Vijay's wife and children were also present.

What happened to Trisha Krishnan as she exited the venue?

Trisha Krishnan was mobbed by fans and media eager for pictures and videos, requiring security assistance to navigate the crowd.

What was Trisha Krishnan's first social media post after the event?

Trisha Krishnan shared a post saying,

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil NAdu
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