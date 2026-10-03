WATCH: Tom Cruise Hugs Avneet Kaur At Digger Premiere, Opens Up About His ‘Outrageous’ Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avneet Kaur attended Tom Cruise's

She met Cruise, discussing his unusual character and film.

Cruise highlighted a demanding 10-minute, one-take monologue scene.

He performed it in a heavy fat suit, emphasizing rhythm.

Avneet Kaur attended the world premiere of Tom Cruise’s Digger in London on September 23, where she got the chance to meet the Hollywood star. The two actors exchanged a warm hug before sitting down for a conversation about the film and Cruise’s unusual character. During their interaction, Avneet asked Cruise about his favourite scene and reacted to a lengthy monologue performed in one take. Cruise explained how director Alejandro’s staging, rhythm and timing helped him approach the sequence. He also revealed that the scene involved a heavy fat suit, making the performance another demanding part of his role.

Avneet Kaur Meets Tom Cruise

Avneet Kaur shared glimpses of her interaction with Tom Cruise on Instagram after attending the London premiere of Digger.

The two greeted each other with a hug before sitting down to discuss the film. Cruise spoke about the effort involved in bringing his character to the screen and said, “To get this movie made, it takes a tremendous amount of skill, ability, and imagination. I have never read a character like this. We just keep learning, keep creating.”

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Avneet told him that she had never seen him play a character like this before and asked whether he had a favourite scene from the film.

Tom Cruise On The One-Take Monologue

Cruise picked out a lengthy monologue as one of the memorable sequences from the film. He explained how the scene was filmed and said, “Every day on set with Alejandro and the crew- it was such an outrageous character. We are looking at that monologue that I had, that was a 10-minute monologue in one shot. It was just all one take.”

Avneet admitted that the sequence left her surprised and said she felt Cruise must have connected deeply with the character to deliver it.

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Cruise explained that acting the scene came down to rhythm and timing. He said, “It is a rhythm. As an actor, one knows the beats to play. Alejandro's staging is perfect, and it is a dance… I only did the scene a couple of times, but it is all one take. I just showed up and did it. To be able to have that opportunity to play that, to show that transition, to show how you discover characters… the voice for Digger, where it is something that is going to serve the story. The comedic timing, I was also wearing a fat suit which was quite heavy… so yeah it is a dance, it is a rhythm, that was so much fun to play.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Digger Premiere In London

Avneet attended the world premiere as the film brought together its cast and guests in London. Her conversation with Cruise focused on his approach to the character, the demanding monologue and the technical aspects of shooting the sequence.

Cruise's comments also offered a glimpse into the preparation behind the performance, particularly the physical challenge of working in a heavy fat suit while maintaining the timing required for the one-take scene. Avneet’s interaction with Cruise has now given fans a closer look at her experience at the Digger premiere and her conversation with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.