Watch: Sourav Joshi Alleges Men Abused Him In Haldwani, Says Wife Called Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Sourav Joshi and family allegedly abused in Haldwani.

He pursued them, but men abandoned their car and fled.

Police notified, found their vehicle abandoned with belongings inside.

Joshi now prefers staying home to avoid such encounters.

YouTuber Sourav Joshi has alleged that a group of men abused him while he was out for a drive with his wife and two brothers in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Sourav said he initially mistook the men for his subscribers and greeted them when they approached him. He claimed the interaction quickly took an unpleasant turn when the men allegedly abused him twice. Sourav said the incident left his family surprised and unsure about what had prompted the behaviour. He later followed their car, hoping to speak to them and understand what had happened.

Sourav Joshi Alleges Abuse In Haldwani

According to Sourav, he was driving with his wife and two brothers when the group approached him. Assuming they were subscribers, he said he greeted them. Instead, he alleged, the men responded by abusing him on two occasions. Sourav said he was unable to understand why they behaved that way, as he claimed there had been no previous argument or dispute between them.

He then decided to follow their vehicle, hoping to speak with the men and find out the reason behind the incident. However, Sourav claimed that they increased their speed and avoided meeting him.

Men Allegedly Flee, Leave Car Behind

Sourav said his wife subsequently contacted the police and provided details of the vehicle. Later, he and his family reportedly traced the car to Haldwani Chowpatty.

By the time they reached the location, however, the men were allegedly no longer there. Sourav claimed they had left the vehicle behind and fled from the spot. According to the YouTuber, some belongings, including phones, were still inside the car. He questioned why the men would leave their belongings behind if they were confident about their actions.

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Describing what he and his family found, Sourav said, “Gaadi khuli hai, sheeshe khule hain, sab chhod ke bhaag gaye hain. Itna khauf, toh phir aise kaam karte hi kyun ho?” He also said that he and his family were not looking for a confrontation and would not have started a fight had they come face-to-face with the men.

Sourav Joshi Says He Prefers Staying Home

The incident also prompted Sourav to discuss how such experiences influence his decision to remain indoors. He said he often prefers creating content from home, where he can spend time with his family without dealing with situations that leave him uncomfortable. Sourav explained that stepping outside can sometimes lead to unpleasant encounters with people, which has contributed to his preference for staying at home.

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He said his focus is on making videos, spending time with his family, and avoiding unnecessary confrontations. The allegations come solely from Sourav Joshi's account in his video. The claims about the alleged abuse and the circumstances surrounding the abandoned car have not been independently established in the information provided.

Sourav’s account has since drawn attention online, particularly his description of the encounter and the events that followed.