Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Nigam encountered fans singing his song en route.

Fans enthusiastically listened to his music unaware of his presence.

Nigam surprised the fans by pulling up alongside them.

He shared the heartwarming fan interaction on social media.

Singer Sonu Nigam, known for his iconic voice and deep connection with his listeners, recently experienced a heart-warming surprise while traveling to his concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The celebrated artist found himself sharing a road with his own biggest fans, who were unaware of his presence right behind them. This serendipitous encounter served as a beautiful reminder of the joy music brings to people's lives and how artists can find unexpected delight in the very passion they inspire.

Sonu Nigam Spotted Fans

While on his way to the venue, the singer noticed a car driving a few meters ahead of him. To his surprise, the occupants were enthusiastically blasting his song, Yeh Ishq Ishq from the film Dhurandhar. Capturing the moment on video, a smiling Sonu remarked, "Mera gaana sunre hain, usko pata nahi ki peeche main khada hua hoon kyuki humare show pe aa raha hai na ye". In English, this translates to: "They are listening to my song. They don't realise I am right behind them. They are going for my show".

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Sonu Nigam Surprises Fans En Route To Rotterdam Concert

Delighted by the fans' energy, Sonu began an impromptu performance of the song right from his seat, clearly amused by the situation. He then instructed his driver to pull up closer to the vehicle so he could greet them. As the fans finally spotted the singer in the neighboring car, the surprise quickly turned into a flurry of waves and joyful smiles. Sonu, visibly touched by the interaction, exclaimed, "So sweet," as the video transitioned to a view of the stadium where his performance was scheduled to take place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

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The singer later shared the heartwarming footage on his social media platform with a caption that perfectly encapsulated the mood of the day: "When you see your concert has already begun for your audiences in their car". The video resonated deeply with his followers, drawing immediate praise for its genuine and wholesome nature. Comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, "So fun," while another fan added, "Sir Aapko sun ne ke liye bhi warm-up karna padta hai," which translates to, "One needs to warm up to listen to you," highlighting the high regard his audience holds for his legendary vocal talent.