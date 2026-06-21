WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Leads Yoga Session In Gurugram On International Yoga Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shetty led an energetic International Yoga Day session.

She praised PM Modi, encouraged daily yoga for well-being.

The 2026 Yoga Day theme is

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty marked International Yoga Day on June 21 by leading a special yoga session in Gurugram. Videos of the actor warming up participants in a fun and energetic session at CyberHub have gone viral on social media.

Shilpa Shetty Celebrates International Yoga Day

Shilpa was seen guiding attendees through warm-up exercises and yoga poses, encouraging them to embrace fitness with enthusiasm. Her interactive session drew a large crowd, with several videos from the event making the rounds online.

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#WATCH | Haryana: Actress Shilpa Shetty perform Yoga on the 12th annual International Day of Yoga in Gurugram.



The theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' pic.twitter.com/5CJIEtTEan — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Another video showed her cheering on the crowd as she exclaimed, “Superb!” She then encouraged everyone to go with the flow.

#WATCH | Haryana: Actress Shilpa Shetty participate in the 12th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations in Gurugram.



The theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' pic.twitter.com/smKWf8iQUN — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Ahead of International Yoga Day, the actor also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in promoting yoga across India and the world.

“I feel very proud that yoga belongs to India and that people in the West are adopting it. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to give importance to yoga. The recognition that yoga has received today is because of him. I would like to thank him for this,” she told ANI.

Shilpa also encouraged people to make yoga a part of their everyday lives instead of practising it only on International Yoga Day. “I feel this is the perfect day to decide that yoga should become a part of your life and your lifestyle,” she said.

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Supporting Prime Minister Modi's Fit India Movement, Shilpa urged citizens to contribute towards building a healthier nation.

“The Fit India movement that he started is a dream we all need to help realise,” she said.

She further emphasised the benefits of Yoga and urged people to incorporate it in their daily lives. “I want as many people as possible to adopt yoga - not just as a form of exercise or science, but as a way of life. You truly understand its benefits only when you begin practising it. More than physical fitness, I give importance to mental well-being. Yoga keeps you balanced, focused and positive.”

International Yoga Day 2026 Theme

The theme for International Yoga Day 2026 is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” underscoring yoga’s role in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and healthy ageing to improve overall quality of life.

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India’s proposal to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the annual celebrations from several locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.



