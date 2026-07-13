WATCH: Shatrughan Sinha Says ‘Haath Neeche’ To Fan, Swats Hand Away In Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha hit a fan's hand.

Viral video captured Sinha telling the fan

The incident occurred at a Mumbai celebrity wedding reception.

It sparked widespread online reactions regarding his behavior.

A brief interaction between veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and a fan has become the latest talking point on social media. Captured at a celebrity wedding reception in Mumbai, the now-viral clip shows the actor hitting a fan's hand while saying "Haath neeche", during a photo opportunity, leaving the man visibly surprised and prompting a flurry of online reactions.

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Viral Video Captures Unexpected Exchange

The clip shows a fan approaching Shatrughan Sinha for a photograph. As the man stands beside the veteran actor and flashes a victory "V" sign, Sinha hits the fan's raised hand down and says, "Haath neeche." The fan appears visibly surprised by the gesture and immediately steps back.

The brief exchange has since spread widely online, drawing attention from social media users and sparking conversations about the actor's behaviour during the interaction.

An innocent boy wanted to take a photo with Shatrughan Sinha. He stood beside him and posed with a victory sign.



Shatrughan Sinha got angry over this and forcefully struck the boy's hand, hitting his fingers hard.



The boy got very nervous, became scared, and quietly walked… pic.twitter.com/8n72nlNgwT — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) July 13, 2026

Social Media Users React

The viral clip has generated a wave of responses online, with users expressing differing opinions about the interaction.

One user said, "Ego itna bda ki koi pose bi maar de iske saath to gussa aa jata h."

Another wrote, "i wonder whats the point of clicking pictures with these morons."

A third commented, "Why would anyone want to pose with this anti hindu. Hindus shd boycott such ppl, daughter is promoting love jihad and ppl want to pose."

One more user said, "This guy can't win an election on his own steam but look at his attitude."

Another commented, "Flop actor flip flopping from one party to another and now no political party is ready to take him."

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Video Surfaced From Mumbai Wedding Reception

The incident took place during the wedding reception of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Sunday.

The star-studded celebration was attended by several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, among others.