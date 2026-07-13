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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Shatrughan Sinha Says ‘Haath Neeche’ To Fan, Swats Hand Away In Viral Video

WATCH: Shatrughan Sinha Says ‘Haath Neeche’ To Fan, Swats Hand Away In Viral Video

A viral video from Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception shows Shatrughan Sinha asking a fan to lower his hand while posing for a photograph, triggering mixed reactions online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha hit a fan's hand.
  • Viral video captured Sinha telling the fan
  • The incident occurred at a Mumbai celebrity wedding reception.
  • It sparked widespread online reactions regarding his behavior.

A brief interaction between veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and a fan has become the latest talking point on social media. Captured at a celebrity wedding reception in Mumbai, the now-viral clip shows the actor hitting a fan's hand while saying "Haath neeche", during a photo opportunity, leaving the man visibly surprised and prompting a flurry of online reactions.

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Viral Video Captures Unexpected Exchange

The clip shows a fan approaching Shatrughan Sinha for a photograph. As the man stands beside the veteran actor and flashes a victory "V" sign, Sinha hits the fan's raised hand down and says, "Haath neeche." The fan appears visibly surprised by the gesture and immediately steps back.

The brief exchange has since spread widely online, drawing attention from social media users and sparking conversations about the actor's behaviour during the interaction.

Social Media Users React

The viral clip has generated a wave of responses online, with users expressing differing opinions about the interaction.

One user said, "Ego itna bda ki koi pose bi maar de iske saath to gussa aa jata h."

Another wrote, "i wonder whats the point of clicking pictures with these morons."

A third commented, "Why would anyone want to pose with this anti hindu. Hindus shd boycott such ppl, daughter is promoting love jihad and ppl want to pose."

One more user said, "This guy can't win an election on his own steam but look at his attitude."

Another commented, "Flop actor flip flopping from one party to another and now no political party is ready to take him."

ALSO READ: Genelia Deshmukh Reacts After Ram Kapoor Reveals He Was Molested As A Child On Lock Upp 2

Video Surfaced From Mumbai Wedding Reception

The incident took place during the wedding reception of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Sunday.

The star-studded celebration was attended by several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, among others.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involving Shatrughan Sinha went viral recently?

A clip went viral showing veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha hitting a fan's hand and saying

Where did the interaction between Shatrughan Sinha and the fan happen?

The incident occurred at the wedding reception of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma at Mumbai's JW Marriott.

How did the fan and social media react to Shatrughan Sinha's gesture?

The fan appeared visibly surprised and stepped back immediately. Social media users shared differing opinions, with many criticizing the actor's behavior.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Sharan Sharma Bollywood Shatrughan Sinha MUMBAI Celebrity News
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