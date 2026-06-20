WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ At NCP MP Supriya Sule’s Daughter’s Sangeet

Shah Rukh Khan graced the pre-wedding festivities of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and how! The Bollywood superstar joined the bride, groom, and other guests on the dance floor, and videos from the sangeet ceremony have since gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Koi Mil Gaya

One of the viral clips shows Shah Rukh dancing to his iconic song Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor is seen sharing the stage with Revati Sule and other guests before warmly hugging the bride and continuing to dance. Many attendees were seen capturing the memorable moment on their mobile phones.

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SRK’s Signature Pose

Another video features Shah Rukh holding Revati’s hand as he recreates his signature arms-wide-open pose. It drew loud cheers from the guests. For the sangeet ceremony, Shah Rukh opted for an elegant all-black outfit. He wore a bandhgala-inspired jacket.

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The celebrations were also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor-politician Ravi Kishan.

Fans React

After the videos went viral, fans couldn’t stop themselves from flooding the comments section with praise for the superstar.

One person wrote, “King. Charm always on top.”

“Wow. How handsome,” added another.

Many others reacted with heart emojis. Some even called the performance one of the highlights of the evening.

Revati Sule’s Wedding

Revati Sule, granddaughter of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, married businessman Sarang Lakhani on June 20. Sarang is the son of industrialist Arun Lakhani, who is contesting the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections as a BJP candidate from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli constituency.