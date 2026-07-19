WATCH: Salman Khan's Latest Public Appearance Sparks Health Concerns, Fans Ask 'Is He Unwell?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan inaugurated SRA data center, distributed house keys.

Videos showed actor looking tired, sparking health speculation online.

Fans debated his health, while others cited natural aging.

Salman Khan's latest public appearance in Mumbai has gone viral, but it wasn't just the event that caught people's attention. Videos from the programme quickly spread across social media, with many fans commenting on the Bollywood star's noticeably tired appearance. While several users expressed concern over his health, others dismissed the speculation, saying the actor was simply ageing naturally.

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Salman Khan Attends SRA Event In Mumbai

Recently, Salman Khan paid a goodwill visit to the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Bandra. During the programme, he inaugurated the authority's newly established Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room), a facility introduced to strengthen the organisation's digital infrastructure and improve the efficiency, security and effectiveness of its e-governance initiatives.

The actor also unveiled a coffee table book and distributed permanent house keys to more than 50 rehabilitation beneficiaries, who were seen celebrating the occasion.

Dressed in a beige shirt and a khaki cap, with his longtime bodyguard Shera accompanying him, Salman interacted with attendees throughout the programme.

Viral Videos Trigger Online Concern

Soon after videos from the event surfaced online, many social media users began discussing the actor's appearance. Unfiltered footage showing Salman looking visibly tired and lined led to widespread speculation, with some users questioning whether his health had been affected by stress, smoking or his previous medical conditions, including trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm and surgery.

However, there has been no official statement regarding the speculation surrounding his health.

That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg pic.twitter.com/Bh8Rx3koV9 — Sabudana khichadi (@dishasatra) July 19, 2026

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Fans React Online

The videos prompted a flood of reactions across social media.

One user wrote, "Can’t believe He’s Salman Khan."

Another commented, "Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..?"

A third wrote, "What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there."

Another user said, "That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg"

One comment read, "Seems Salman has started using body double, due to continuous threat to his life.."

Another user shared, "Ageing gracefully is an art, and Salman seems to be missing the mark. Dressing like someone in his 30s and constantly trying to hide his age only makes him appear older."

While many questioned the actor's appearance, others came to his defence, arguing that Salman Khan is now 60 years old and that visible signs of ageing are natural. Some also compared him with veteran actor Dharmendra, suggesting that age-related changes should not become the subject of unnecessary speculation.