Ranveer Singh was recently seen driving his Ferrari 296 GTB on the streets of Mumbai. A video of him driving this luxury car quickly went viral on social media.
WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Rs 6.36 Cr Ferrari 296 GTB In Mumbai
Ranveer Singh turned heads as he cruised past Dadaji Chowk in Mumbai in his Ferrari, with another person seated beside him.
- Ranveer Singh spotted driving new Ferrari 296 GTB in Mumbai.
- Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' exit caused reported production losses.
- Singh is next starring in upcoming zombie thriller 'Pralay'.
Ranveer Singh is turning heads, and not just on screen. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar, was recently spotted driving his Ferrari 296 GTB on the streets of Mumbai. A video of the outing has since gone viral on social media.
Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Ferrari In Mumbai
The Ferrari is among the most extravagant additions to Ranveer Singh’s already enviable luxury car collection. The supercar is estimated to be worth around Rs 6.36 crore.
The now-viral video shows the black Ferrari briefly stopping at HH Shri Krishnashankar Shastriji Chowk, popularly known as Dadaji Chowk, before driving away. Ranveer was accompanied by another person in the vehicle.
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Apart from the Ferrari 296 GTB, Ranveer reportedly owns several high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, priced between Rs 3.11 crore and Rs 3.35 crore, and an Aston Martin Rapide S worth approximately Rs 3.29 crore. His garage also features a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, which is valued between Rs 3.98 crore and Rs 4.71 crore, among other luxury vehicles.
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The viral sighting comes at a time when Ranveer and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are reportedly expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.
Don 3 Controversy
Away from the roads, Ranveer has also found himself at the centre of controversy following his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, a project he was set to headline alongside Kiara Advani.
Reports suggested that the actor’s sudden departure may have caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore to the production. Farhan reportedly approached FWICE over the matter, following which the body issued a non-cooperation notice against Ranveer. However, the notice was later withdrawn after the actor responded through a legal notice.
The dispute appears to have competing narratives. While Farhan’s camp reportedly blamed Ranveer for leaving the project unexpectedly, sources close to the actor have alleged that production delays were a major factor. They also claimed that the filmmaker had already begun exploring alternatives, including approaching Hrithik Roshan, before Dhurandhar emerged as a major success.
Looking ahead, Ranveer Singh is set to headline Pralay, an upcoming zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What car was Ranveer Singh recently spotted driving in Mumbai?
How much is Ranveer Singh's new Ferrari 296 GTB estimated to be worth?
The Ferrari 296 GTB, which is a recent extravagant addition to Ranveer Singh's luxury car collection, is estimated to be worth around Rs 6.36 crore.
Why was Ranveer Singh involved in a controversy related to 'Don 3'?
Ranveer Singh faced controversy after his exit from the 'Don 3' project, which he was set to headline. Reports suggested his departure caused significant losses and led to a temporary non-cooperation notice against him.
What is Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie project?
Ranveer Singh is slated to headline 'Pralay,' an upcoming zombie thriller. This film will be directed by Jai Mehta.