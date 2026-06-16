WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Rs 6.36 Cr Ferrari 296 GTB In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh spotted driving new Ferrari 296 GTB in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' exit caused reported production losses.

Singh is next starring in upcoming zombie thriller 'Pralay'.

Ranveer Singh is turning heads, and not just on screen. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar, was recently spotted driving his Ferrari 296 GTB on the streets of Mumbai. A video of the outing has since gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Ferrari In Mumbai

The Ferrari is among the most extravagant additions to Ranveer Singh’s already enviable luxury car collection. The supercar is estimated to be worth around Rs 6.36 crore.

The now-viral video shows the black Ferrari briefly stopping at HH Shri Krishnashankar Shastriji Chowk, popularly known as Dadaji Chowk, before driving away. Ranveer was accompanied by another person in the vehicle.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clinton Pereira (@clintonpereiraofficial)

Apart from the Ferrari 296 GTB, Ranveer reportedly owns several high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, priced between Rs 3.11 crore and Rs 3.35 crore, and an Aston Martin Rapide S worth approximately Rs 3.29 crore. His garage also features a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, which is valued between Rs 3.98 crore and Rs 4.71 crore, among other luxury vehicles.

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The viral sighting comes at a time when Ranveer and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are reportedly expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Don 3 Controversy

Away from the roads, Ranveer has also found himself at the centre of controversy following his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, a project he was set to headline alongside Kiara Advani.

Reports suggested that the actor’s sudden departure may have caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore to the production. Farhan reportedly approached FWICE over the matter, following which the body issued a non-cooperation notice against Ranveer. However, the notice was later withdrawn after the actor responded through a legal notice.

The dispute appears to have competing narratives. While Farhan’s camp reportedly blamed Ranveer for leaving the project unexpectedly, sources close to the actor have alleged that production delays were a major factor. They also claimed that the filmmaker had already begun exploring alternatives, including approaching Hrithik Roshan, before Dhurandhar emerged as a major success.

Looking ahead, Ranveer Singh is set to headline Pralay, an upcoming zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.