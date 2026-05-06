WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Surround Him, Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor lost his cool with paparazzi at a film screening.

The crowd of photographers made it difficult for couple to exit car.

Fans defended Ranbir, citing the need for paparazzi to respect boundaries.

Alia and Ranbir have upcoming films 'Love and War', 'Alpha', 'Ramayana'.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and also features their mother, Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma. The film releases on May 8 and is directed by Ashish R Mohan.

As the couple arrived hand-in-hand, paparazzi rushed to take their photos. In doing so, they gathered around them, leaving little to no place for them to get out of the car and enter the venue. As the situation turned chaotic, Ranbir Kapoor appeared to lose his cool. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps

The viral video shows the couple arriving at the Mumbai screening, who are rumoured to be expecting or planning their second child. The rumours started after a Reddit user claimed that his sister-in-law visits the same gynaecologist as the actor. The user further claimed that their family members spotted the couple entering and exiting from the back gate to avoid the media.

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For the screening, Ranbir opted for a muted teal polo shirt paired with loose beige trousers, while Alia wore an all-black outfit. She completed her look with small hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

The video opens to show the couple seated inside their car as photographers surround the vehicle. As they step out, they are seen asking the paparazzi to move aside. The situation appears to unsettle Ranbir, who briefly loses his cool and asks them to maintain distance.

“Aap sab ko photographs chahiye?” he asks. When they all said yes, he requested them to step back and give space. Following this, photographers can be heard telling each other, “Peeche hat, peeche.”

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Ranbir then directs one of the photographers to move so that he and Alia can pose properly.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The videos, as expected, went viral online, and several users came out in support of the actor.

One user wrote, “When paps try to make celebs look ‘rude’, but don’t understand the meaning of boundaries. He did the right thing.”

Another commented, “He only asked if they wanted good photos. When they said yes, he simply asked them to step back. After that, they got proper clicks.”

A third said, “He did absolutely right with them.”

Another user added, “The paparazzi need to maintain a certain distance. You can’t push cameras into someone’s face. Ask for permission and then click.”

Alia, Ranbir’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for release on January 21, 2027, and is expected to benefit from the Republic Day and the weekend.

Alia will also be seen in the spy thriller Alpha, while Ranbir will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. It will be released in two parts, with the first part slated for a Diwali release this year.