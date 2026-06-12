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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Protest In Haridwar Over ‘Cafe And Bar’ Board; Emraan Hashmi Film Set Sees Scuffle With Bouncers

WATCH: Protest In Haridwar Over ‘Cafe And Bar’ Board; Emraan Hashmi Film Set Sees Scuffle With Bouncers

Emraan Hashmi’s film shoot in Haridwar sparked protests after a “Cafe and Bar” signboard appeared near Har Ki Pauri. A scuffle broke out on the set after locals objected.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emraan Hashmi's Haridwar film shoot sparked local controversy.
  • Viral video showed confrontation; bouncers reportedly involved in scuffle.
  • Production team removed

Emraan Hashmi is currently filming his upcoming project at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, one of India's most revered religious sites. However, what began as a routine shooting schedule quickly turned controversial after a film set installation triggered strong objections from local residents and religious groups.

The dispute erupted when a "Cafe and Bar" signboard was placed outside a hotel as part of the film's set design. The display reportedly angered members of Hindu organisations, pilgrimage priests and local residents, who claimed that such signage was inappropriate in a city widely regarded as a sacred Hindu pilgrimage destination.

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Why Did The Protest Begin?

According to locals, Haridwar holds immense religious significance, and the use of a "bar" sign in the vicinity of Har Ki Pauri was viewed as insensitive to the spiritual sentiments associated with the area. As word spread, tensions escalated rapidly, leading to heated arguments at the location.

The situation became increasingly tense as protests gathered momentum. Reports also emerged of a scuffle involving bouncers deployed at the site and some local residents, further intensifying the atmosphere around the shoot.

 
 
 
 
 
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Viral Video Captures Uproar

A video from the film set has since surfaced on social media and is being widely shared online. In the footage, several local residents can be seen confronting members of the production team and voicing their objections to the signboard.

One visibly angry individual is heard questioning the crew and demanding to know who had authorised the installation of the board. He can also be heard insisting that the word "bar" be removed immediately, arguing that such references were unacceptable near the banks of the River Ganges and at Har Ki Pauri.

Film Team Removes Signboard Reference

As the controversy intensified, the production team responded by removing the word "bar" from the signboard. Following the change, the situation reportedly calmed down and the dispute was brought under control.

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Although Emraan Hashmi does not appear in the viral video, members of his film crew were seen handling the matter on-site. Actor Aparshakti Khurana is also part of the project and will be seen alongside Hashmi in the film.

Emraan Hashmi's Upcoming Film Projects

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Awarapan 2. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, while Nitin Kakkar serves as director. The much-anticipated sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the controversy at Emraan Hashmi's film set in Haridwar?

A 'Cafe and Bar' signboard, placed as part of the film's set design, triggered strong objections. Local residents and religious groups found it inappropriate for the sacred city.

Why did local residents and religious groups protest the film set?

They objected to the 'bar' sign near Har Ki Pauri, a revered religious site. They felt it was insensitive to the spiritual sentiments associated with the area.

How was the dispute at the film set resolved?

The production team responded to the protests by removing the word 'bar' from the controversial signboard. This action helped calm the situation and resolve the dispute.

Where was Emraan Hashmi filming when the incident occurred?

Emraan Hashmi was filming his upcoming project at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. This location is one of India's most revered religious sites.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Emraan Hashmi Haridwar Cafe And Bar
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