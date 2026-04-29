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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Don’t Zoom Too Much,’ Karisma Kapoor To Paps In Viral Video | WATCH

‘Don’t Zoom Too Much,’ Karisma Kapoor To Paps In Viral Video | WATCH

Karisma Kapoor has returned as a judge on India’s Best Dancer 5 and has been making headlines after she issued a stark warning.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
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  • Kapoor also stars in upcoming series 'Brown'.

One of the top actresses of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor has been away from the big screen for several years now. These days, she is mostly seen judging reality shows. Apart from that, she has also been active on OTT platforms. Recently, Karisma Kapoor was spotted on the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 5.

Once again, she will be seen as a judge on the show. Along with her, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor, and Javed Jaffrey will also be judging. All the celebs were seen posing for the paparazzi on set. Karisma gave multiple stylish poses in front of the cameras.

Karisma Warns Paparazzi

However, when she was about to leave, she gave a warning to the paparazzi, saying, “Don’t zoom too much.” Her video has now gone viral on social media, and users have been reacting strongly to it.

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One user commented that they had seen a video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posing together at an event, where paparazzi edited the clip to zoom in on Kiara’s upper body, calling it disgusting and disrespectful. Another user said that all actresses should come together and have someone cover their backs while turning, so that such behaviour by paparazzi can be discouraged.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Recently, the teaser of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 was released, where Karisma’s fun and lively style was seen. Talking about her work front, she was last seen in 2024 in Murder Mubarak, which was released on Netflix. Before that, she was also part of the series Mentalhood.

ALSO READ | Rupali Ganguly Subtly Criticises Alia Bhatt For Milan Fashion Week Outfit

As for her upcoming projects, she will be seen in a series titled Brown. Some reports suggested that it might release in April 2026, although there is no official confirmation yet.

It is worth noting that Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut at the age of just 16 with the film Prem Qaidi in 1991

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Karisma Kapoor's upcoming project?

Karisma Kapoor will be seen in a series titled Brown. There are unconfirmed reports suggesting a possible release in April 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karishma Kapoor India's Best Dancer India's Best Dancer Kiara Advani Sidhharth Malhotra
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