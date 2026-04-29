‘Don’t Zoom Too Much,’ Karisma Kapoor To Paps In Viral Video | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapoor also stars in upcoming series 'Brown'.

One of the top actresses of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor has been away from the big screen for several years now. These days, she is mostly seen judging reality shows. Apart from that, she has also been active on OTT platforms. Recently, Karisma Kapoor was spotted on the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 5.

Once again, she will be seen as a judge on the show. Along with her, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor, and Javed Jaffrey will also be judging. All the celebs were seen posing for the paparazzi on set. Karisma gave multiple stylish poses in front of the cameras.

Karisma Warns Paparazzi

However, when she was about to leave, she gave a warning to the paparazzi, saying, “Don’t zoom too much.” Her video has now gone viral on social media, and users have been reacting strongly to it.

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One user commented that they had seen a video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posing together at an event, where paparazzi edited the clip to zoom in on Kiara’s upper body, calling it disgusting and disrespectful. Another user said that all actresses should come together and have someone cover their backs while turning, so that such behaviour by paparazzi can be discouraged.

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Recently, the teaser of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 was released, where Karisma’s fun and lively style was seen. Talking about her work front, she was last seen in 2024 in Murder Mubarak, which was released on Netflix. Before that, she was also part of the series Mentalhood.

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As for her upcoming projects, she will be seen in a series titled Brown. Some reports suggested that it might release in April 2026, although there is no official confirmation yet.

It is worth noting that Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut at the age of just 16 with the film Prem Qaidi in 1991