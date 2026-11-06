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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Watch It Like A Game Show': 'Bigg Boss' Voice Vijay Vikram Responds To Fans Demanding More Screen Time For Qazi Touqeer

'Watch It Like A Game Show': 'Bigg Boss' Voice Vijay Vikram Responds To Fans Demanding More Screen Time For Qazi Touqeer

Bigg Boss voice Vijay Vikram Singh responds to Qazi Touqeer fans demanding more screen time and clarifies that creative decisions aren't his responsibility.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans questioned contestant Qazi Touqeer's limited screen time.
  • Show's voice, Vijay Vikram Singh, addressed fan concerns.
  • Singh clarified his role is voiceover, not creative direction.
  • He urged viewers to direct feedback to the channel.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has built a strong fan following, but his screen time has become a talking point among viewers. Several fans have questioned why he receives less footage and have urged the makers to feature him more prominently. Amid the growing discussion, the show's familiar voice, Vijay Vikram Singh, has responded to the demands and clarified where his role begins and ends.

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Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies His Role In 'Bigg Boss 20'

Vijay has said that he has been receiving repeated questions about Qazi's screen time on his Instagram timeline. However, he made it clear that his association with the reality show is limited to lending his voice. Decisions about the show's creative direction, including how much footage each contestant receives, are not part of his responsibilities.

“I have said this many times, but let me say it once again. I only lend my voice to the show. I do not make creative decisions such as deciding who gets how much screen time,” he said.

He also asked viewers to direct their feedback and concerns to the channel rather than approaching him about decisions he does not control.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Vikram Singh (@vijayvikram77)

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'Watch It Like A Game'

Vijay suggested that viewers share their opinions and questions with COLORS through its official website and social media platforms. He also urged fans to support their favourite contestants while keeping the competitive nature of the programme in mind.

“So, please send your opinions and questions about this to COLORS. Write to them through their website or official social media pages,” he said.

He concluded with a message for the audience, reminding them that Bigg Boss is a reality game show and should be enjoyed as one.

“The rest is, it's a game show. Watch it like a game show. Support your favourite contestant, enjoy the show and don't make it too personal,” he added.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Qazi Touqeer's screen time become a topic of discussion among Bigg Boss viewers?

Fans of Qazi Touqeer have noticed his limited screen time and have urged the show's makers to feature him more prominently. This concern has led to many questions from viewers.

What is Vijay Vikram Singh's role in making creative decisions for Bigg Boss, such as contestant screen time?

Vijay Vikram Singh clarifies that he only lends his voice to the show. He is not involved in creative decisions, including determining how much footage each contestant receives.

Where should viewers send their feedback regarding contestant screen time or other creative choices in Bigg Boss?

Vijay Vikram Singh advises viewers to direct their opinions and questions to COLORS. They can do this through the channel's official website or its social media platforms.

What was Vijay Vikram Singh's final message to the Bigg Boss audience?

He reminded viewers that Bigg Boss is a reality game show and should be enjoyed as such. He encouraged them to support their favorites without taking the show too personally.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Vikram Singh Bigg Boss 20 Qazi Touqeer
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