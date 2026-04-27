WATCH: Hema Malini Picks Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Ramayana; Old Video Goes Viral Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi star in Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. Recently, the teaser of the film was also released, and fans were thrilled to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The audience is now eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Meanwhile, an old throwback video of Hema Malini is going viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen giving an interview to Karan Johar. The video appears to be from Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar is seen with Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman.

Hema Malini Shares Casting Choices

In the video, Karan Johar asks Hema Malini which actor would be suitable for the role of Lord Ram. Responding to this, she said Shah Rukh Khan. She added that she could not think of anyone else for the role.

According to #HemaMalini, if the movie #Ramayan had been made in the mid 2000s, megastar #ShahRukhKhan should have played the role of Lord #Ram, and #SalmanKhan should have played the part of Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/7irzaYQ7ex — Guówáng 👑 (@Database412) April 25, 2026

When asked about Hanuman’s role, she suggested Salman Khan. For the role of Ravana, when Karan Johar asked her opinion, she said there are many Ravanas, and it is difficult to choose just one actor.

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Hema Malini’s statements have now sparked reactions from fans online. Meanwhile, in the official Ramayana film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita. South star Yash will be seen portraying the role of Ravana in the film.

The film has already become one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema due to its massive scale and star cast. The makers aim to bring a grand cinematic version of the epic to the big screen, and the recently released teaser has further increased excitement among viewers.

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With such a powerful cast and high expectations, Ramayana continues to remain one of the most talked-about upcoming films in the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates, including its official release date.