A fan gifted Anne Hathaway a copy of the Quran on the red carpet. This occurred shortly after a video of her using the word 'Inshallah' went viral.
WATCH: Fan Gifts Quran To Anne Hathaway After The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Says ‘Inshallah’
Anne Hathaway accepted the Quran during the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- Anne Hathaway received a Quran from a fan.
- Fan gifted Quran after Hathaway's
- Hathaway spoke about life balance in her 40s.
- Actress's religious beliefs are described as
A video from the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has gone viral on social media. In the video, a fan is gifting a copy of the Quran to Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. This comes shortly after her interview went viral, where she said, “Inshallah”.
Fan Gifts Quran To Anne Hathaway
The now-viral video opens to show Hathaway greeting fans and signing autographs on the red carpet. During the interaction, a fan approaches her and hands her a Quran.
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“This is a Qur'an for you. Because I saw the video where you said ‘Inshallah’. I was already thinking about giving it to you, and when I saw that, I thought I should definitely do it,” the fan said.
Hathaway graciously accepted the holy book and thanked the fan before continuing to greet others at the premiere.
Un fan le ha regalado a Anne Hathaway una copia del Corán en el estreno de ‘EL DIABLO VISTE DE PRADA 2’ después de que ella dijera “inshallah” en una entrevista reciente. pic.twitter.com/lQVOeqa5eb— Vincent (@Vincentt1987) April 22, 2026
Anne Hathaway Says ‘Inshallah’ In Viral Video
Anne Hathaway made headlines after using the word “Inshallah” during an interview while speaking about ageing and personal growth.
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The actress reflected on how her perspective has changed in her 40s. “One of the things I love about being in my 40s is that I don’t get so swept up in things anymore,” she said. “Every high used to feel extremely high and every low extremely low. Now I really value the calm and balance in life.”
She added that she hopes to enjoy a long and healthy life, saying, “I’ve never been this age before, so we’re just figuring it out. You never know what’s around the corner. I just want to live and enjoy life for as long as possible. Inshallah, I hope so.”
This led to speculation about whether she has converted to Islam. However, the actor has not publicly spoken about it.
Anne Hathaway was raised Roman Catholic before her family later joined the Episcopal Church. She married Adam Shulman in 2012 in a traditional Jewish ceremony. Hathaway has previously described her personal beliefs as a “work in progress”.
The actress will reprise her role as Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is scheduled for release on May 1. The sequel reunites several original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Why did the fan give Anne Hathaway a Quran?
The fan saw Hathaway use the word 'Inshallah' in a viral interview and felt compelled to give her a Quran. They wanted to present it to her during the premiere.
What did Anne Hathaway say in her viral interview?
Hathaway spoke about aging and finding calm and balance in her 40s. She expressed a desire to live and enjoy life for as long as possible, ending with 'Inshallah, I hope so.'
Has Anne Hathaway converted to Islam?
There has been speculation due to her use of 'Inshallah,' but Hathaway has not publicly confirmed or denied any conversion. Her religious background is Roman Catholic and Episcopal, and she married in a Jewish ceremony.