WATCH: Fan Gifts Quran To Anne Hathaway After The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Says ‘Inshallah’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anne Hathaway received a Quran from a fan.

Fan gifted Quran after Hathaway's

Hathaway spoke about life balance in her 40s.

Actress's religious beliefs are described as

A video from the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has gone viral on social media. In the video, a fan is gifting a copy of the Quran to Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. This comes shortly after her interview went viral, where she said, “Inshallah”.

Fan Gifts Quran To Anne Hathaway

The now-viral video opens to show Hathaway greeting fans and signing autographs on the red carpet. During the interaction, a fan approaches her and hands her a Quran.

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“This is a Qur'an for you. Because I saw the video where you said ‘Inshallah’. I was already thinking about giving it to you, and when I saw that, I thought I should definitely do it,” the fan said.

Hathaway graciously accepted the holy book and thanked the fan before continuing to greet others at the premiere.

Un fan le ha regalado a Anne Hathaway una copia del Corán en el estreno de ‘EL DIABLO VISTE DE PRADA 2’ después de que ella dijera “inshallah” en una entrevista reciente. pic.twitter.com/lQVOeqa5eb — Vincent (@Vincentt1987) April 22, 2026

Anne Hathaway Says ‘Inshallah’ In Viral Video

Anne Hathaway made headlines after using the word “Inshallah” during an interview while speaking about ageing and personal growth.

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The actress reflected on how her perspective has changed in her 40s. “One of the things I love about being in my 40s is that I don’t get so swept up in things anymore,” she said. “Every high used to feel extremely high and every low extremely low. Now I really value the calm and balance in life.”

She added that she hopes to enjoy a long and healthy life, saying, “I’ve never been this age before, so we’re just figuring it out. You never know what’s around the corner. I just want to live and enjoy life for as long as possible. Inshallah, I hope so.”

This led to speculation about whether she has converted to Islam. However, the actor has not publicly spoken about it.

Anne Hathaway was raised Roman Catholic before her family later joined the Episcopal Church. She married Adam Shulman in 2012 in a traditional Jewish ceremony. Hathaway has previously described her personal beliefs as a “work in progress”.

The actress will reprise her role as Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is scheduled for release on May 1. The sequel reunites several original cast members, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.