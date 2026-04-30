WATCH: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Ties The Knot With Kavya Reddy In An Intimate Tirumala Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas married Kavya Reddy in Tirumala.

The traditional wedding ceremony occurred on April 29.

The couple's engagement was on April 5.

Sreenivas made their relationship official in March.

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas married his girlfriend Kavya Reddy in Tirumala on April 29, according to the report. The wedding took place at 11:13 pm during an auspicious muhurtham, and the ceremony followed a traditional format at the holy venue. Videos from the wedding show Sreenivas performing the sacred ritual of tying the mangalsutra around Kavya’s neck, while the couple’s close ones stood by during the emotional moment.

Sreenivas Wedding Look

For the wedding, Sreenivas kept his look simple in an ivory kurta, paired with sacred garlands and a gold choker. Kavya wore a matching saree with a mathapatti and traditional jewellery, giving the ceremony a graceful and festive feel. The couple has not yet officially shared wedding photos, even though clips from the ceremony have already gone viral online.

Bellamkonda Srinivas ❤️Kavya Reddy begin a new journey pic.twitter.com/6kAJXXnHYS — CHITRAMBHALARE (@chitrambhalareI) April 30, 2026

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Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Relationship

The wedding also came after a series of private celebrations in the couple’s relationship. In March, Sreenivas made his relationship with Kavya official on social media and announced that they would soon get engaged and married. After that, he shared pictures from their roka ceremony and wrote a heartfelt message for her.

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In the note, Sreenivas wrote: “To my Kavyaamma, life has its own beautiful timing, and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles. Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, your Sreeni.”

The couple later got engaged on April 5 in Hyderabad, in the presence of friends and family. Their wedding at Tirumala was described as a spiritual and intimate affair, and the report says the location was chosen for its spiritual resonance and majestic surroundings.