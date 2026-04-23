Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal election Phase 1 saw 91.58% voter turnout.

Singer Arijit Singh and wife cast votes in Jiaganj.

Arijit Singh made lighthearted comments to media after voting.

Arijit Singh's father also voted, reporting smooth proceedings.

Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Election recorded a voter turnout of 91.58 per cent, marking the state’s highest-ever polling percentage. The second phase of polling will take place on April 29, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Amid the high voter turnout, singer Arijit Singh was spotted casting his vote in Jiaganj along with his wife. He also briefly interacted with the media following his recent decision to step away from playback singing.

Arijit Singh Casts His Vote In Jiaganj

Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy, were seen walking together towards the polling station in Jiaganj. After casting their votes, the singer briefly interacted with a reporter outside the booth.

ALSO READ| Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram Post After Voting In Tamil Nadu Has A Vijay Link Fans Are Decoding

When asked if he had a message for voters, Arijit responded with a lighthearted remark.

“What message can I give in the middle of voting right now? People will start thinking I’ve become a politician myself,” he said.

When the reporter asked him to show his inked finger, he jokingly replied, “I’ve already cast my vote - now you want me to show my finger too?”

#WATCH | West Bengal Assembly Polls: Singer Arijit Singh & his wife Koel Roy leave after casting their votes at Jiyaganj Pritam Singh Primary School polling station in Murshidabad pic.twitter.com/z2ipBerVtk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Arijit Singh’s Father Also Casts His Vote

The singer’s father, Surinder Singh, was also among the early voters in Murshidabad. After casting his vote, he spoke to the media.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut To Jaya Bachchan: How Much Do These Star MPs Earn Monthly?

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote.”

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Father of singer Arijit Singh, Surinder Singh arrived at a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/HSD06JU7bZ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026