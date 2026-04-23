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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Arijit Singh Interacts With Media After Playback Singing Retirement, Casts Vote In West Bengal Election

WATCH: Arijit Singh Interacts With Media After Playback Singing Retirement, Casts Vote In West Bengal Election

Arijit Singh stepped out with his wife to cast his vote in the West Bengal election.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal election Phase 1 saw 91.58% voter turnout.
  • Singer Arijit Singh and wife cast votes in Jiaganj.
  • Arijit Singh made lighthearted comments to media after voting.
  • Arijit Singh's father also voted, reporting smooth proceedings.

Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Election recorded a voter turnout of 91.58 per cent, marking the state’s highest-ever polling percentage. The second phase of polling will take place on April 29, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Amid the high voter turnout, singer Arijit Singh was spotted casting his vote in Jiaganj along with his wife. He also briefly interacted with the media following his recent decision to step away from playback singing.

Arijit Singh Casts His Vote In Jiaganj

Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy, were seen walking together towards the polling station in Jiaganj. After casting their votes, the singer briefly interacted with a reporter outside the booth.

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When asked if he had a message for voters, Arijit responded with a lighthearted remark.

“What message can I give in the middle of voting right now? People will start thinking I’ve become a politician myself,” he said.

When the reporter asked him to show his inked finger, he jokingly replied, “I’ve already cast my vote - now you want me to show my finger too?”

Arijit Singh’s Father Also Casts His Vote

The singer’s father, Surinder Singh, was also among the early voters in Murshidabad. After casting his vote, he spoke to the media.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, “Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote.”

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the voter turnout for Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Election?

Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Election recorded a voter turnout of 91.58 percent. This marks the state's highest-ever polling percentage.

When will the second phase of polling and vote counting take place?

The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29. Vote counting for the election will take place on May 4.

Where did Arijit Singh cast his vote?

Singer Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy, cast their votes in Jiaganj. They were seen at the Jiyaganj Pritam Singh Primary School polling station in Murshidabad.

Did Arijit Singh interact with the media after voting?

Yes, Arijit Singh briefly interacted with a reporter outside the polling booth. He made lighthearted remarks when asked about a message for voters.

Did Arijit Singh's father also cast his vote?

Yes, Arijit Singh's father, Surinder Singh, was among the early voters. He cast his vote in Murshidabad and stated that the voting was going smoothly.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
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Arijit Singh West Bengal Election
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