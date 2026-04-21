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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Receives Daughter Aaradhya At Airport, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Receives Daughter Aaradhya At Airport, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

The viral video shows Aishwarya waiting at the airport for Aaradhya’s arrival. As soon as she spots her daughter, the actor pulls out her phone and begins recording the moment.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan records daughter Aaradhya's airport arrival.
  • Aaradhya's happy reaction delights viewers in viral video.
  • Aishwarya also photographs Aaradhya with her friends.
  • The mother-daughter moment comes during anniversary celebrations.

A heartwarming video of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has taken over social media. The video captures a sweet mother-daughter moment that has left fans gushing online.

Viral Video Of Aishwarya, Aaradhya

The viral video shows Aishwarya waiting at the airport for Aaradhya’s arrival. As soon as she spots her daughter, the actor pulls out her phone and begins recording the moment.

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Aaradhya’s surprised and happy reaction upon noticing her mother is what makes the video especially endearing. Towards the end of the clip, Aishwarya is also seen clicking pictures of Aaradhya with her fellow students, who appear to be her friends.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

The video quickly gained traction online, with several social media users praising Aishwarya for her affectionate gesture.

One user commented, “This looks like a regular mom duty. Best mom ever.”

Another wrote, “She’s such a graceful and down-to-earth person.”

A third user added, “She is so dedicated as a mother! Aaradhya is truly blessed.”

“Both look so pretty,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another simply wrote, “Maa to maa hoti hai.”

Aishwarya, Abhishek Celebrate 19 Years Of Marriage

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

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Marking the special occasion, Aishwarya shared a series of family pictures on social media featuring Abhishek and Aaradhya, along with a heart emoji.

In one of the photos, the trio is seen posing beside a bouquet, while another shows them smiling together for the camera.

For the occasion, Aishwarya looked elegant in a white outfit paired with her signature red lipstick and open hair, while Abhishek opted for a stylish blue ethnic ensemble.

If you want, I can also tighten this further into a more “news portal style” version (about 20–25% shorter), which usually performs better for entertainment articles.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan about?

A viral video shows Aishwarya waiting at the airport for her daughter Aaradhya. She starts recording her daughter's arrival, capturing a sweet mother-daughter moment.

What was Aaradhya's reaction in the video?

Aaradhya's reaction upon noticing her mother was a mix of surprise and happiness, which made the video particularly endearing to viewers.

What did fans say about Aishwarya's gesture in the video?

Fans praised Aishwarya for her affectionate gesture, calling her the 'best mom ever' and a 'graceful and down-to-earth person'.

When did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their wedding anniversary?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
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