Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan records daughter Aaradhya's airport arrival.

Aaradhya's happy reaction delights viewers in viral video.

Aishwarya also photographs Aaradhya with her friends.

The mother-daughter moment comes during anniversary celebrations.

A heartwarming video of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has taken over social media. The video captures a sweet mother-daughter moment that has left fans gushing online.

Viral Video Of Aishwarya, Aaradhya

The viral video shows Aishwarya waiting at the airport for Aaradhya’s arrival. As soon as she spots her daughter, the actor pulls out her phone and begins recording the moment.

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Aaradhya’s surprised and happy reaction upon noticing her mother is what makes the video especially endearing. Towards the end of the clip, Aishwarya is also seen clicking pictures of Aaradhya with her fellow students, who appear to be her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

The video quickly gained traction online, with several social media users praising Aishwarya for her affectionate gesture.

One user commented, “This looks like a regular mom duty. Best mom ever.”

Another wrote, “She’s such a graceful and down-to-earth person.”

A third user added, “She is so dedicated as a mother! Aaradhya is truly blessed.”

“Both look so pretty,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another simply wrote, “Maa to maa hoti hai.”

Aishwarya, Abhishek Celebrate 19 Years Of Marriage

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

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Marking the special occasion, Aishwarya shared a series of family pictures on social media featuring Abhishek and Aaradhya, along with a heart emoji.

In one of the photos, the trio is seen posing beside a bouquet, while another shows them smiling together for the camera.

For the occasion, Aishwarya looked elegant in a white outfit paired with her signature red lipstick and open hair, while Abhishek opted for a stylish blue ethnic ensemble.

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