Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Somy Ali denied Govinda-Karisma, Salman-Karisma affair rumours.

Govinda's wife Sunita accused him of affair with Komal.

Govinda and Komal's public appearances fueled affair speculation.

Sunita withdrew divorce, Govinda maintained professional ties with Komal.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has opened up about what really went on in the 90s, when Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were working together in film after film. The duo shared the screen in several hit movies, and their chemistry was so celebrated that rumours of a real-life romance followed them for years.

The buzz surrounding Govinda’s personal life resurfaced after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, allegedly accused him of having an affair with his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Most recently, Govinda and Komal were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. Komal’s appearance with sindoor in her hair parting drew attention, particularly as the visit came shortly after Sunita was seen visiting the pandal alone.

Amid this, Somy, who has also worked with the actor, has spoken about what she witnessed during her time in the film industry.

Somy Ali On Govinda-Karisma Kapoor Link-Up Rumours

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Somy said she had never heard rumours of an affair between Govinda and Karisma. She also addressed speculation about Karisma’s relationship with Salman Khan, saying the two actors shared a close friendship but that she had never heard of a romantic involvement between them.

“Never with Lolo, never, not even once did I hear a rumour about Chichi having an affair with Lolo. Not once,” Somy told IANS.

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Speaking about Salman and Karisma’s equation, she said, “He’s very close to Lolo. They’re very good friends, and I know that there was no affair between Salman and Lolo. There was no affair between Chichi and Lolo. I know that because I was right there. I was in the industry. So, you know, when you’re deep down in that world, you hear it. You hear about it.”

Somy added that she did not believe in judging people over their personal relationships.

“I would not pay attention to any such things, as I do not have any right. If you want to be in a relationship with someone, it is your personal matter. I am not one to judge you,” she said.

She also reflected on that phase of her life, and admitted that she was dealing with her own struggles and trying to understand herself. “Lost teenager in the jungle. And I was still trying to figure out who I am and what I am doing here and what is going on,” she said.

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For the unversed, Somy shared screen space with Govinda in the 1995 film Andolan.

Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar Affair Rumours

Speculation about Govinda’s relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar intensified after Sunita Ahuja reportedly spoke about her husband’s alleged affair with a woman named Komal. Govinda subsequently denied the rumours and praised Komal for not milking the controversy to seek publicity.

Govinda and Komal were later spotted together at an airport, where the actor introduced her to the paparazzi. Sunita subsequently made headlines for her remarks about Komal’s clothing and reportedly referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”.

“If your sugar daddy is so rich, at least wear decent clothes,” Sunita said.

Govinda later defended Komal publicly and criticised Sunita for her choice of words, telling her to “stay within her limits”.

Sunita, in August, withdrew her divorce case amid fears that Govinda and Komal might eventually get married. Following their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Govinda said he had traditionally sought blessings alongside his leading actresses for his upcoming films. He maintained that his relationship with Komal was strictly professional.

Komal, too, has denied being a homebreaker. She addressed the allegations, saying, “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”