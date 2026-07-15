Yes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. She described the journey as exciting and deeply fulfilling, having always wanted to become a mother.
‘Waited A Long Time For This’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Motherhood Brought Her ‘New Kind Of Strength, Purpose’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about embracing motherhood, calling pregnancy a dream she has cherished for years as she prepares to welcome her first child with Raj Nidimoru.
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared excitement about her first pregnancy, a long-held dream.
- She plans a temporary career break, prioritizing impending motherhood fully.
- Her recent film, Maa Inti Bangaram, achieved record commercial success.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an emotional glimpse into one of the happiest phases of her life, opening up about her pregnancy and her long-held dream of becoming a mother. The actor, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, described the journey as both exciting and deeply fulfilling, saying she wants to devote herself entirely to this new chapter.
The couple announced their pregnancy in June, delighting fans across the country. Since then, Samantha has largely stayed away from the spotlight, choosing to focus on her health and the months leading up to motherhood.
While Samantha is stepping away from work for the time being, her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to celebrate impressive success and is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar from July 17.
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'I've Waited A Long Time For This Moment'
Speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha reflected on how much the experience means to her. Calling pregnancy an entirely new phase of life, she revealed that becoming a mother has always been one of her biggest dreams.
"This is a completely new and exciting experience for me. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I've always wanted to become a mother, so I want to give this journey all my time and love," she said.
The actor added that every day has brought new experiences and lessons as she prepares to welcome her baby. "I'm truly excited about this journey. Every day, I'm learning something new, preparing myself for what's ahead and feeling grateful to God for this beautiful blessing," she shared.
Choosing Family Over Work
Samantha confirmed her pregnancy after appearing with her baby bump during the success celebrations of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Addressing the media at the event, she revealed that she intends to take a temporary break from work following the film's release to focus on her pregnancy and embrace motherhood.
The decision marks a significant pause in an otherwise busy career, with the actor choosing to prioritise her growing family during this important stage of her life.
Samantha, Raj's Marriage
Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in 2025. Before that, she was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The former couple tied the knot in Goa in 2017 after dating for several years before announcing their separation in 2021.
Her relationship with Raj has since marked a new chapter, and the couple are now preparing to welcome their first child together.
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While Samantha is stepping away from work for the time being, her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to celebrate impressive success. Directed by Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film to date.
Following its successful theatrical run, the film is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar from July 17.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant?
Who is the father of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's child?
The father of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's child is filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple married in 2025 and are preparing to welcome their first child together.
What are Samantha Ruth Prabhu's plans for her career during and after pregnancy?
Samantha intends to take a temporary break from work after her film's release. She wants to focus on her pregnancy and embrace motherhood, prioritizing her growing family.
When did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru announce their pregnancy?
The couple announced they were expecting their first child in June. Samantha later appeared with her baby bump during the success celebrations of her film, Maa Inti Bangaram.