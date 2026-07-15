Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared excitement about her first pregnancy, a long-held dream.

She plans a temporary career break, prioritizing impending motherhood fully.

Her recent film, Maa Inti Bangaram, achieved record commercial success.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an emotional glimpse into one of the happiest phases of her life, opening up about her pregnancy and her long-held dream of becoming a mother. The actor, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, described the journey as both exciting and deeply fulfilling, saying she wants to devote herself entirely to this new chapter.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June, delighting fans across the country. Since then, Samantha has largely stayed away from the spotlight, choosing to focus on her health and the months leading up to motherhood.



While Samantha is stepping away from work for the time being, her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to celebrate impressive success and is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar from July 17.

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'I've Waited A Long Time For This Moment'

Speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha reflected on how much the experience means to her. Calling pregnancy an entirely new phase of life, she revealed that becoming a mother has always been one of her biggest dreams.

"This is a completely new and exciting experience for me. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I've always wanted to become a mother, so I want to give this journey all my time and love," she said.

The actor added that every day has brought new experiences and lessons as she prepares to welcome her baby. "I'm truly excited about this journey. Every day, I'm learning something new, preparing myself for what's ahead and feeling grateful to God for this beautiful blessing," she shared.

Choosing Family Over Work

Samantha confirmed her pregnancy after appearing with her baby bump during the success celebrations of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Addressing the media at the event, she revealed that she intends to take a temporary break from work following the film's release to focus on her pregnancy and embrace motherhood.

The decision marks a significant pause in an otherwise busy career, with the actor choosing to prioritise her growing family during this important stage of her life.

Samantha, Raj's Marriage

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in 2025. Before that, she was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The former couple tied the knot in Goa in 2017 after dating for several years before announcing their separation in 2021.

Her relationship with Raj has since marked a new chapter, and the couple are now preparing to welcome their first child together.

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While Samantha is stepping away from work for the time being, her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to celebrate impressive success. Directed by Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film to date.

Following its successful theatrical run, the film is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar from July 17.