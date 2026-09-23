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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan Defending Katrina Kaif Against Trolls: 'Why Should We Talk?'

Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan Defending Katrina Kaif Against Trolls: 'Why Should We Talk?'

Vivek Oberoi reacts after Salman Khan calls out trolls for targeting women over post-pregnancy weight changes, amid criticism faced by Katrina Kaif.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan defended women against post-pregnancy body-shaming online trolls.
  • Vivek Oberoi called all trolling negative, urging people to avoid negativity.
  • Khan's remarks followed online criticism of Katrina's post-childbirth appearance.

Vivek Oberoi has reacted to Salman Khan's recent comments on social media after the actor spoke out against the criticism faced by women over changes in their bodies after pregnancy. Salman did not name Katrina Kaif directly, but his remarks came after the actress was targeted online over her appearance following childbirth. Asked about Salman’s stance, Vivek said there was little reason to give negativity more attention.

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Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan's Comments

Speaking about online trolling and Salman Khan’s decision to call out trolls, Vivek Oberoi said, "Trolling karna bhi nahi chahiye, trolling bahut negative cheez hai. Life offers so many positive things to do, why engage in negativity, and why even talk about it?"

Vivek said that trolling itself is negative and questioned why people should spend their time engaging with it.

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Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif

On a recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 20, Salman Khan spoke against people who target actors over their bodies. While he did not mention Katrina Kaif by name, his comments referred to women being trolled after gaining weight during pregnancy and following childbirth.

Salman questioned the criticism directed at women for natural changes in their bodies and said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family."

The remarks followed social media criticism of Katrina Kaif after her appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, bringing renewed attention to online body-shaming and celebrity trolling.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vivek Oberoi's reaction to Salman Khan's recent comments?

Vivek Oberoi stated that trolling is negative and people should not engage in it. He questioned why individuals would spend time on negativity when life offers positive things.

What topic did Salman Khan address in his recent comments?

Salman Khan spoke out against criticism faced by women regarding changes in their bodies after pregnancy. He addressed online trolling related to weight gain following childbirth.

Who was Salman Khan defending with his remarks?

Although Salman Khan did not name her, his remarks came after actress Katrina Kaif was targeted online over her appearance following childbirth. His comments addressed general body-shaming of women post-pregnancy.

Why did Salman Khan say women gain weight during pregnancy?

Salman Khan explained that gaining weight after pregnancy is natural. He added that women will become fit again for films and also want to spend time with their families.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vivek Oberoi Katrina Kaif Salman Khan ENtertainment News Bigg Boss 20
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