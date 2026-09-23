Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan Defending Katrina Kaif Against Trolls: 'Why Should We Talk?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan defended women against post-pregnancy body-shaming online trolls.

Vivek Oberoi called all trolling negative, urging people to avoid negativity.

Khan's remarks followed online criticism of Katrina's post-childbirth appearance.

Vivek Oberoi has reacted to Salman Khan's recent comments on social media after the actor spoke out against the criticism faced by women over changes in their bodies after pregnancy. Salman did not name Katrina Kaif directly, but his remarks came after the actress was targeted online over her appearance following childbirth. Asked about Salman’s stance, Vivek said there was little reason to give negativity more attention.

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Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan's Comments

Speaking about online trolling and Salman Khan’s decision to call out trolls, Vivek Oberoi said, "Trolling karna bhi nahi chahiye, trolling bahut negative cheez hai. Life offers so many positive things to do, why engage in negativity, and why even talk about it?"

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On social media trolling and Salman Khan slamming trolls, actor Vivek Oberoi says, "Life offers so many positive things to do—why engage in negativity, and why even talk about it?" pic.twitter.com/yR2WuHtFw7 — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2026

Vivek said that trolling itself is negative and questioned why people should spend their time engaging with it.

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Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif

On a recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 20, Salman Khan spoke against people who target actors over their bodies. While he did not mention Katrina Kaif by name, his comments referred to women being trolled after gaining weight during pregnancy and following childbirth.

Salman questioned the criticism directed at women for natural changes in their bodies and said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family."

The remarks followed social media criticism of Katrina Kaif after her appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, bringing renewed attention to online body-shaming and celebrity trolling.