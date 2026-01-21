Vivek Oberoi Breaks Silence On Injury Rumours, Says Accident Never Ended His Bollywood Career

For years, speculation has surrounded Vivek Oberoi’s reduced presence on the big screen, with rumours suggesting that a serious on-set accident had forced the actor to step away from physically demanding roles. Vivek has now finally addressed these claims, firmly dismissing the narrative that his injury was responsible for his career trajectory or absence from Bollywood.

Vivek Oberoi Addresses Speculation Around His Injury

On Tuesday, Vivek Oberoi released a detailed statement responding to the long-standing chatter about his health and career. The actor clarified that the injury in question occurred while he was shooting for Yuva in 2004 and, although severe, it never became an obstacle to his work as an actor.

“Recently, there has been some discussion suggesting that an accident on set affected my ability to perform physically demanding roles, implying that it led to me leaving the industry,” Vivek said.

He went on to elaborate on the seriousness of the incident, while also highlighting the recovery that followed.

‘The Accident Was Serious,’ Says Vivek

Detailing the extent of his injuries, Vivek shared, “The accident was serious. I sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery, which included the insertion of an 18-inch titanium rod in my leg. Recovering from it was challenging, both physically and mentally.”

The actor credited his swift recovery to medical intervention and physiotherapy, adding, “But thanks to Dr Ali Irani, former physiotherapist for the Indian Cricket Team and Head of Physiotherapy at Nanavati Hospital, and his team, I was able to regain full mobility in about three months. Their skill, guidance, and support made it possible for me to get back on my feet, dance, and perform demanding action sequences so soon after such a major injury. They did a fantastic job, for which I remain deeply grateful.”

A ‘Blip’ In An Otherwise Fulfilling Career

Calling the accident a minor setback, Vivek stressed that it never slowed down his professional journey. He cited several physically demanding films he completed after the incident as proof of his recovery.

“Looking back, the accident was but a blip in what continues to be a fulfilling career, one that would not have been possible without the extraordinary care, guidance, and expertise of Dr Irani and his team,” he said. Vivek further added, “It is because of him that I was able to seamlessly perform some of my most challenging roles, like Omkara (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Mission Istanbul (2008), Prince (2010), Krrish 3 (2013), and many more, pushing the envelope in the craft I love without compromise.”

Vivek Oberoi’s Recent And Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Mastii 4, directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani. The film, however, did not meet box office expectations. Vivek will next appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Prakash Raj. The first look of the film featuring Prabhas and Triptii was unveiled on January 1.