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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVivek Agnihotri Deletes ‘Sofa Caught Fire’ Post After Backlash, Says He Doesn’t Want To Fuel Any ‘Narrative’

Vivek Agnihotri Deletes ‘Sofa Caught Fire’ Post After Backlash, Says He Doesn’t Want To Fuel Any ‘Narrative’

Vivek Agnihotri has deleted his social media post criticising the reckless use of firecrackers during Diwali, stating that he does not wish to fuel any “narrative”.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director Vivek Agnihotri criticised reckless Diwali firecracker usage.
  • His balcony sofa caught fire from an errant rocket.
  • He deleted his tweet after receiving online backlash.
  • Agnihotri aimed to avoid feeding any cultural narrative.

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who earlier criticised the reckless use of firecrackers on Diwali, has now backtracked. The director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared that he deleted his previous tweet addressed to the Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde.

He shared that the reason behind deleting his tweet is that he doesn’t want to feed any “narrative”, after he received backlash for his previous tweet from certain sections of the Internet users.

He wrote, “I am deleting my previous tweet. Neither do I want to be the reason for anyone’s outrage nor do I want to enable or weaken anyone’s cultural or environmental narrative. Happy Diwali to everyone, once again”.

The director, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Bengal Files’ and others, earlier penned a long tweet, and spoke about a potential fire hazard at his house was averted just in time as his dogs alerted everyone in the house about an errant rocket.

He wrote, “Last night, our balcony sofa caught fire after being hit by an errant rocket. Thankfully, our dogs alerted us in time, and the fire-resistant fabric helped prevent a potentially serious accident. We had always feared something like this could happen. This time, we were lucky but what about other victims? Who doesn’t love celebrating Diwali? But errant rockets are not a cultural pride, they are a fire hazard. Our great culture doesn’t permit us to put innocent lives, homes and property at risk. Your appeal may have come a little late, but it will mean little without strict enforcement”.

He further mentioned, “More importantly, accountability must not end with those bursting crackers. Those responsible for creating awareness, enforcing court orders, ensuring fire safety and preventing such violations must also be held accountable. I hope the authorities will investigate the fires across Mumbai and fix responsibility wherever negligence or failure to enforce the law is established”.

“Whatever a person in a position of responsibility does, others follow. The standards they set become the standards society lives by”, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

aa/

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vivek Agnihotri delete his previous tweet?

He deleted it to avoid being the cause of outrage and to not enable or weaken any cultural or environmental narrative, especially after receiving backlash.

What was the subject of Vivek Agnihotri's deleted tweet?

The tweet criticized the reckless usage of firecrackers on Diwali. It highlighted a potential fire hazard at his house caused by an errant rocket.

Who did Vivek Agnihotri's initial tweet about firecrackers address?

His earlier tweet, which expressed concerns about firecrackers, was addressed to the Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde.

What incident prompted Vivek Agnihotri's initial criticism of firecrackers?

His criticism was prompted by a rocket hitting his balcony sofa, causing a fire. His dogs alerted him, preventing a potentially serious accident.

Published at : 10 Nov 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Vivek Agnihotri ENtertainment News
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