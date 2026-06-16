Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishal sponsors three girls' education honouring Chief Minister Vijay.

Vijay declined customary honours, requesting funds aid needy students.

Vishal shared emotional note recalling his longtime association with Vijay.

Actor Vishal has revealed that he is sponsoring the education of three underprivileged girls in Tamil Nadu in the name of Chief Minister Vijay. The gesture came after Vijay declined the customary bouquet and shawl often presented to Chief Ministers during meetings and public events.

Sharing the details on X, formerly Twitter, Vishal posted a heartfelt note for the actor-turned-politician, reflecting on their long association that dates back to their college days.

Vishal Pens Emotional Note For Vijay

In his post, Vishal recalled first meeting Vijay during their time at Loyola College and spoke about witnessing his journey from a rising actor to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars before eventually becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“Dearest darling CM Vijay. The word ‘darling’ hasn’t changed, which I used to call you for the last so many years since I knew you from Loyola college. It all started when I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing you rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing all odds and criticism and brushing it away with your silence and success and then moving on to become the Hon Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” read a part of his note.

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Vishal added that despite Vijay’s new position, his personality and warmth have remained unchanged.

“Today, the posting and designation has changed but the person u r hasn’t. And it was an absolute delight to meet you and felt the same warmth. From Kalaignar Ayya to Jayalalitha Amma to Stalin uncle to my very own Udhaya it was lovely to say darling to the CM of our state. The fanboy moment in me will always remain.”

He then thanked Vijay for declining the traditional honours and allowing the money to be used for a meaningful cause.

“God bless you and thank you for accepting the gesture of not accepting the mandatory bouquet and shawl and instead I used the money to educate three deserving underprivileged girl children in TN on your behalf and in your name. They will be proud and will remember you forever.”

Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu



The word “darling “ hasn’t changed which I used to call u for the last so many years since i knew u from Loyola college. It all started wen I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing u rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing… pic.twitter.com/iTLAeCZ3cp — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 16, 2026

Details Of Students Being Supported

Alongside the note, Vishal shared a letter addressed to Vijay that included details of the three students whose education he will be funding. The first beneficiary is M Lily Pushpam, a BSc Computer Science student who scored 72.83 per cent in Class 12 and is under the care of a single parent.

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The second student is M Harini, daughter of a daily wage worker, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). She secured 66.50 per cent marks in her Class 12 examinations.

The third student, B Dharshini, is also the daughter of a daily wage worker. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree and scored 71.83 per cent in Class 12.

Vishal also shared a photograph from his recent meeting with Vijay.

Vijay In News Over Divorce Proceedings

Chief Minister Vijay has been in the news due to his ongoing divorce proceedings with wife Sangeetha. The matter was recently adjourned after both parties failed to appear in person before the court. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 7.

Reports regarding marital issues between the couple first surfaced in February 2026, when claims emerged that Sangeetha had filed for divorce. According to reports, the petition included allegations of infidelity against the actor-turned-politician.