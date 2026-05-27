Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishal Dadlani denied Indian Idol 16 exit rumors with humor.

He shared a playful video from the show's set.

Dadlanis past comments criticized NEET paper leak handling.

He urged voters to elect educated, responsible leaders.

Singer-Composer Vishal Dadlani has responded after social media was flooded with claims suggesting he had been removed from the judges' panel of Indian Idol 16. The runours linked his alleged exit to comments he had made abot the NEET paper leak controversy and the government's handling of the issue.

Rather than issuing a formal clarification, Dadlani chose a lighter approach. The musician posted a video straight from the reality show's set, seemingly brushing aside the speculation with humour.

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Vishal Dadlani Shares Video From Indian Idol Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Taking to Instagram, Vishal shared a clip in which he first appeared emotional before suddenly breaking into laughter. He then looked at the camera and said, "Here I am baby!"

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”

Internet Reacts

Social media users had various reactions to the singer’s post. Most of the followers praised him for addressing the issue indirectly, and a few others discussed his outspoken political views.

One user commented, "Indian idol famous bcoz of him believe or cry"

Another wrote, "This post should be sponsored by Burnol "

A third said, "Being an actual idol to our youth. Respect to Vishal sir every new day"

One more user commented, "Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom, as always!”

What Vishal Dadlani Had Said About The NEET Paper Leak

The controversy traces back to an earlier Instagram video shared by Vishal, where he spoke in support of students affected by the NEET paper leak incident.

He said, “Main yeh video isliye bana raha hoon, I just want to express my support and solidarity with the students who have been hurt by this NEET paper leak. It's wrong that it happens every year; it's even more wrong that no government agencies are taking responsibility, and worse that ministers are sitting there saying it's no big deal.”

He further added, “Those in power are not educated. This is going to destroy India. Whether you like it or not, whether it feels good or bad, this is the truth. Please, if possible, elect better people, vote for good, educated people.”

In the same video, the singer also urged people to vote beyond caste and religious lines. “If you want to secure your future and the future of this country, we have to elect better people. Please don't put these ignorant goons in power, even if they are from your caste or family. Please don't vote for them. Enough is enough. What is happening to this country, brother?” he said.

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Vishal Dadlani’s Music Career

Apart from television appearances, Vishal Dadlani remains one of Bollywood’s most recognised music composers as part of the duo Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal–Shekhar. The duo is known for chartbusters including Balam Pichkari, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Ishq Wala Love.