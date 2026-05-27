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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Dadlani Responds To Rumours Of Being Dropped From Indian Idol After PM Modi Remarks: WATCH

Vishal Dadlani Responds To Rumours Of Being Dropped From Indian Idol After PM Modi Remarks: WATCH

Vishal Dadlani shared a fun video from the Indian Idol set while reacting to viral claims about his alleged removal from the show.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vishal Dadlani denied Indian Idol 16 exit rumors with humor.
  • He shared a playful video from the show's set.
  • Dadlanis past comments criticized NEET paper leak handling.
  • He urged voters to elect educated, responsible leaders.

Singer-Composer Vishal Dadlani has responded after social media was flooded with claims suggesting he had been removed from the judges' panel of Indian Idol 16. The runours linked his alleged exit to comments he had made abot the NEET paper leak controversy and the government's handling of the issue.

Rather than issuing a formal clarification, Dadlani chose a lighter approach. The musician posted a video straight from the reality show's set, seemingly brushing aside the speculation with humour.

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Vishal Dadlani Shares Video From Indian Idol Set

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Taking to Instagram, Vishal shared a clip in which he first appeared emotional before suddenly breaking into laughter. He then looked at the camera and said, "Here I am baby!"

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”

Internet Reacts

Social media users had various reactions to the singer’s post. Most of the followers praised him for addressing the issue indirectly, and a few others discussed his outspoken political views.

One user commented, "Indian idol famous bcoz of him believe or cry"

Another wrote, "This post should be sponsored by Burnol "

A third said, "Being an actual idol to our youth. Respect to Vishal sir every new day"

One more user commented, "Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom, as always!”

What Vishal Dadlani Had Said About The NEET Paper Leak

The controversy traces back to an earlier Instagram video shared by Vishal, where he spoke in support of students affected by the NEET paper leak incident.

He said, “Main yeh video isliye bana raha hoon, I just want to express my support and solidarity with the students who have been hurt by this NEET paper leak. It's wrong that it happens every year; it's even more wrong that no government agencies are taking responsibility, and worse that ministers are sitting there saying it's no big deal.”

He further added, “Those in power are not educated. This is going to destroy India. Whether you like it or not, whether it feels good or bad, this is the truth. Please, if possible, elect better people, vote for good, educated people.”

In the same video, the singer also urged people to vote beyond caste and religious lines. “If you want to secure your future and the future of this country, we have to elect better people. Please don't put these ignorant goons in power, even if they are from your caste or family. Please don't vote for them. Enough is enough. What is happening to this country, brother?” he said.

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Moves Court To Access EPF For Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Education

Vishal Dadlani’s Music Career

Apart from television appearances, Vishal Dadlani remains one of Bollywood’s most recognised music composers as part of the duo Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal–Shekhar. The duo is known for chartbusters including Balam Pichkari, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Ishq Wala Love.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Vishal Dadlani no longer a judge on Indian Idol 16?

Rumors suggested Vishal Dadlani was removed from the Indian Idol 16 judges' panel, possibly due to his comments on the NEET paper leak. He posted a humorous video from the set, seemingly refuting these claims.

Why were there rumors about Vishal Dadlani leaving Indian Idol?

Speculation arose linking Vishal Dadlani's alleged exit from Indian Idol to his outspoken comments on the NEET paper leak controversy and the government's response.

How did Vishal Dadlani address the rumors about his departure from Indian Idol?

Vishal Dadlani shared a lighthearted video from the Indian Idol set on Instagram, appearing to dismiss the rumors with humor and urging people not to trust everything online.

What were Vishal Dadlani's views on the NEET paper leak?

Dadlani expressed solidarity with students affected by the NEET paper leak, criticizing the recurring nature of the issue and the lack of government accountability. He also urged voters to elect educated individuals.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vishal Dadlani PM Modi Bollywood ENtertainment News Indian Idol 16
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