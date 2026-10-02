Vishal Dadlani Raises ‘Go Gyanu Go’ Slogan, Asks ‘What Will You Do If You Lose Power To Vote?’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishal Dadlani joined Mumbai protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Dadlani raised "Go, Gyanu Go" slogans.

He cited voting rights being snatched, urging all citizens to speak.

The Cockroach Janta Party organized this unpermitted protest.

Vishal Dadlani joined the ‘Jail Bharo’ protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and others. Ahead of the protest, Dadlani raised “Go, Gyanu Go” slogans and urged people to join the demonstration in large numbers as protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Vishal Dadlani Raises ‘Go Gyanu Go’ Slogan

Ahead of the CJP protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Vishal Dadlani raised slogans targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar and called on people to join the demonstration.

“Zor se bolo, Go Gyanu Go. Are mil kar bolo, Go Gyanu Go. Saare saath mein bolo, Go Gyanu Go. Common jhola utha lo, Go Gyanu Go,” Dadlani said while raising the protest slogan.

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He further alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar had undermined the country’s democracy and electoral system, and said that he should resign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

‘What Will You Do If You Lose The Power To Vote?’

At the protest site, Dadlani was asked what prompted him to join the demonstration. He said he believed that the “right of people to vote is being snatched away” and stressed that even those who support the BJP should speak out on the issue.

“On this one, I think it's really important to be not just a critic but to be a citizen. I think everyone, even those who support the BJP, should stand up against this madness,” he said, adding, “The right of people to vote is being snatched away. This is what defines the India of the future.”

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Dadlani then cited rape as an example, arguing that people cannot hold a government accountable without the power to vote. “You can’t have a government in place that encourages rapists by giving them paroles, by putting rape-accused people in parliamentary seats. This won’t work. And how will you take account of this? By voting. If you lose the power to vote, what will you do? The citizen becomes irrelevant,” he said.

Dadlani, who has also been vocal during student protests, said every citizen should speak out on the issue.

“So every citizen, irrespective of which party you support, must stand against this SIR. If 13 crore people have voted, it means one-tenth of the nation or one-eighth of the nation. This is a huge number. It’s not a small thing at all. So to combat this, every person who truly cares about India First, irrespective of which party or politician they support, should be here. They should be a part of this movement. They should raise their voice against this SIR,” he said.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Ranka (@ashutosh_ranka)

CJP-Led Protest At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organised a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park from 4 pm, with activists, celebrities and members of the public joining the demonstration.

According to a complaint filed at Shivaji Park police station, Mumbai Police had not granted permission for the proposed gathering at the site. The complaint was filed against Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh.

The complaint stated that the proposed gathering was in violation of restrictions imposed by a Bombay High Court judgment dated January 4, 2013, in PIL 116/2009, as well as subsequent orders issued by the Maharashtra government.