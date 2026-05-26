Vishal Calls CM Vijay ‘Darling Of The Masses’ After Govt Orders 5 Shows Per Day For Tamil Films

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu allows five daily shows for new film releases.

Actor Vishal thanks CM Vijay for industry support policy.

New order aims to boost Tamil cinema's theatrical business.

CM Vijay met industry delegation to discuss revenue.

Actor Vishal has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay after the state government allowed theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows a day during the opening week of a new Tamil film’s release. In his note on X, formerly Twitter, Vishal also described Vijay as one of the country’s most “celebrated actors-turned-politicians”.

Vishal Heaps Praises On CM Vijay

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vishal praised the Chief Minister for understanding the current challenges faced by the film industry and for introducing the new policy.

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“Thank you dear CM Tamil Nadu Vijay avargale, darling of the masses and one of the most celebrated actors-turned-politicians, for understanding the present situation in the film industry and implementing five shows a day for all films during the first seven days of theatrical release,” he wrote.

He also expressed hope for more such measures in the future. “Looking forward to more such government orders for the benefit of people across sectors, bringing relief and progressive growth. A big whistle from all of us,” Vishal added.

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Thank you dear @CMOTamilnadu #Vijay avargale, darling of the masses and the most prolific actor turned politician for understanding the current situation in the film industry and implementing five shows a day for all films for the first 7 days of the film s theatrical release.… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 26, 2026

Sibi Sathyaraj Thanked CM Vijay

Vishal wasn’t the only one to welcome the move. Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also thanked the Chief Minister on X, calling it “great news for Tamil cinema.”

This is great news for Tamil Cinema!..Thanks to our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ anna!❤️🙏🏻@CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/wBTd9uvhOq — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 25, 2026

Vijay Allows 5 Shows Per Day

The posts came after the Tamil Nadu government officially granted theatres permission to run five shows a day for newly released Tamil films during their opening week. The order also applies on festival days, public holidays and weekends.

The decision comes days after Chief Minister Vijay met a delegation from the Tamil film industry on May 16, where discussions were held on boosting theatrical business alongside OTT revenue.

“The film industry members met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, on May 16, 2026, and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly requested permission for all films to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five shows per day,” read a statement shared by CMO Tamil Nadu along with the official press release.