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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Calls CM Vijay ‘Darling Of The Masses’ After Govt Orders 5 Shows Per Day For Tamil Films

Vishal Calls CM Vijay ‘Darling Of The Masses’ After Govt Orders 5 Shows Per Day For Tamil Films

Actors Vishal and Sibi Sathyaraj thanked CM Vijay after the Tamil Nadu government allowed theatres to screen five shows a day for new films during their opening week.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 May 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu allows five daily shows for new film releases.
  • Actor Vishal thanks CM Vijay for industry support policy.
  • New order aims to boost Tamil cinema's theatrical business.
  • CM Vijay met industry delegation to discuss revenue.

Actor Vishal has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay after the state government allowed theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows a day during the opening week of a new Tamil film’s release. In his note on X, formerly Twitter, Vishal also described Vijay as one of the country’s most “celebrated actors-turned-politicians”.

Vishal Heaps Praises On CM Vijay

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vishal praised the Chief Minister for understanding the current challenges faced by the film industry and for introducing the new policy.

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“Thank you dear CM Tamil Nadu Vijay avargale, darling of the masses and one of the most celebrated actors-turned-politicians, for understanding the present situation in the film industry and implementing five shows a day for all films during the first seven days of theatrical release,” he wrote.

He also expressed hope for more such measures in the future. “Looking forward to more such government orders for the benefit of people across sectors, bringing relief and progressive growth. A big whistle from all of us,” Vishal added.

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Sibi Sathyaraj Thanked CM Vijay

Vishal wasn’t the only one to welcome the move. Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also thanked the Chief Minister on X, calling it “great news for Tamil cinema.”

Vijay Allows 5 Shows Per Day

The posts came after the Tamil Nadu government officially granted theatres permission to run five shows a day for newly released Tamil films during their opening week. The order also applies on festival days, public holidays and weekends.

The decision comes days after Chief Minister Vijay met a delegation from the Tamil film industry on May 16, where discussions were held on boosting theatrical business alongside OTT revenue.

“The film industry members met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, on May 16, 2026, and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly requested permission for all films to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five shows per day,” read a statement shared by CMO Tamil Nadu along with the official press release.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new policy has the Tamil Nadu government implemented for film releases?

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres to screen five shows a day for all new Tamil film releases during their opening week.

Who thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for this new policy?

Actor Vishal and actor Sibi Sathyaraj both thanked Chief Minister Vijay for implementing the new policy.

Why was the five-show policy introduced?

The policy was introduced to help boost theatrical business for films, following discussions with the Tamil film industry.

When was the policy officially granted?

The Tamil Nadu government officially granted permission for the five-show policy after a meeting with the film industry delegation on May 16th.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Vishal ENtertainment News Tamil NAdu
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