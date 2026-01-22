Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vishal Bhardwaj Breaks Silence On Shahid Kapoor Rift Rumours At O Romeo Event

Vishal Bhardwaj dismisses rumours of a fallout with Shahid Kapoor, opens up about their creative bond at the O Romeo trailer launch in Mumbai.

Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has finally addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding his alleged fallout with actor Shahid Kapoor. Putting rumours to rest, the director candidly spoke about their professional relationship while attending the trailer launch of his upcoming film O Romeo in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Vishal Bhardwaj Responds to Fallout Speculation

At the event, Vishal chose to directly tackle the narrative that has followed him and Shahid for years. Speaking with his trademark wit and honesty, the filmmaker acknowledged that his peers often tease him about working repeatedly with Shahid, while ignoring the fact that he himself can be challenging on set.

Vishal said, “Sorry but main ek baat bolna chahunga. Mujhe jhijhak aa rahi hai but main yeh kahani ke liye bolna chahunga ke mujhe ab tak 9 National Awards mile hain. Mere directors friends mujhe chedhte hain ke mujhe 10th wala milma chaiyeh ke tumne Shahid Kapoor ke saath 4 filmein ki hain.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
The statement drew laughter from those present, as Vishal framed the comment as a long-running inside joke among his director friends.

‘I Am a Very Difficult Man to Work With’

Taking the conversation further, Vishal turned the spotlight on himself, explaining that Shahid’s ability to work with him deserves equal recognition. The director openly admitted that his temperament and working style can be demanding, something Shahid understands well.

He added, “Main kitna difficult aadmi hun woh Shahid janta hai. Woh mere passive aggression ko samjhta hai. I am a very difficult man to work with. I think Shahid ko ek National Award milna chaiyeh mere saath 4 filmein karne ke liye.”

By acknowledging his own flaws, Vishal subtly dismantled the notion that creative friction between them was one-sided or damaging.

Creative Differences, Not Personal Discord

Addressing reports of frequent clashes between him and Shahid Kapoor, Vishal clarified that while disagreements do happen, they have often been exaggerated. According to him, their creative partnership is far stronger than the occasional conflict.

He said, "We also have many fights and those fights are known to the media more, but there aren't that many fights between us. We've formed a bond between us like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, like Kalyanji-Anandji."

Vishal and Shahid first collaborated on Kaminey (2009), which emerged as a major success. Their partnership continued with Haider (2014), followed by Rangoon (2017), cementing their reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s most compelling actor-director duos.

About O Romeo

Inspired by real-life incidents, O Romeo is an action-thriller drama set against the dark and gritty world of Mumbai’s underworld. The film also features Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo is slated for a theatrical release on February 13.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Vishal Bhardwaj Shahid Kapoor O Romeo Trailer Launch Vishal Shahid Fallout Vishal Bhardwaj Statement Shahid Kapoor Films
