Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishal Mattu, a busker, persisted despite a tough £7 earning day.

His street performances fostered human connection among diverse audiences.

Now recognized, he dreams of performing with Arijit Singh in Trafalgar Square.

There is a particular kind of courage it takes to stand on a street corner, guitar in hand, and sing your heart out to strangers who have somewhere else to be. For this Bollywood-bred busker, that courage was tested on what he calls his toughest day. Vishal Mattu, popularly known as Vish, and his friend spent seven hours busking on the streets of the UK’s Reading, only to earn £14 (approximately Rs 1,751). After splitting, it came down to just £7 (around Rs 875). It wasn’t even enough to cover their travel and food expenses.

And yet, he returned to the streets the very next day.

Today, on World Music Day, that same artist is dreaming of performing at Trafalgar Square and wishes to collaborate with Arijit Singh.

World Music Day With Vish

World Music Day, celebrated every year on June 21, was made for artists like him. “To me, World Music Day is a beautiful reminder of the power of connection,” he told ABP Live, before adding, “It breaks down barriers by bringing people together and encouraging artists to perform freely in public spaces. As musicians, we are incredibly grateful for a day that honours this democratic spirit of music, celebrating the raw joy it brings to local communities.”

That spirit - music belongs to everyone, everywhere - is precisely what drew him to busking in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

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When we asked Vish to describe his musical journey in a single song, he chose Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. “Lyrics like kandhe pe mera basta [carrying your world in a backpack] and jeena filhaal hai [living entirely in the present moment] mirror the unpredictable, raw, and beautiful soul of street busking,” he explained.

And, it is a fitting metaphor for a life spent chasing music across streets, with no guarantee of what the next hour might bring.

He further said that he had no strategy, no blueprint in place to reach where he is today. On London streets, he would begin a Hindi melody - and it would not just be the South Asian diaspora who paused. “People from all backgrounds gather and connect deeply with the emotion,” he added.

“Passersby of different nationalities would walk up and request Bollywood tracks. Then they would ask to sing along. Then they would want the microphone.”

Audience Kept Him Going Even When He Earned £7

The Reading day still stays with him - seven hours of performing, fourteen pounds between two friends. And yet, he remembers the audience.

“We had people of all ages singing along and even performing duets with us. Street performance is about brightening someone’s day, and that human connection is what drives us forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

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Today, his music videos have found their way into the phones and living rooms of the Bollywood industry itself. “To go from busking to having half of the Bollywood industry watch my videos - and to share stages with legends like Badshah, Maniesh Paul, Atif Aslam, Vishal Mishra, and Vishal-Sheykhar - is truly humbling.”

However, he never saw it coming.

Want To Perform With Arijit Singh

So on this World Music Day, where does he want to be?

Trafalgar Square. With Arijit Singh. Without Hesitation.

“It is an iconic, vibrant landmark that can hold massive crowds, making it the ultimate stage to create an unforgettable musical moment,” he told us.