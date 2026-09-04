Sehwag has a strong connection, having learned about Maharaj ji about a decade ago through a friend. He continues to read about his life and teachings, feeling immense attraction.
Virender Sehwag On Hanuman Ansh: 'It Is Impossible To Draw Out His Life In One Film'
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba’s life. Calling it a beautifully made tribute.
- Virender Sehwag shared his decade-long admiration for Neem Karoli Baba.
- He praised
- The film offers a crucial glimpse into Baba's life and influence.
- Sehwag encourages watching film to understand Baba's spiritual journey.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has spoken about his strong connection with Neem Karoli Baba after watching Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life of the revered spiritual figure. In a video shared on Instagram, Sehwag recalled first hearing about Maharaj ji around a decade ago through a close friend who was his devotee. Since then, he said he has continued to read and hear about the saint's life and teachings. Sehwag described the film as a beautifully made tribute, while admitting that one movie could never fully capture the life, influence, and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.
Sehwag’s Connection With Maharaj Ji
Sehwag said his interest in Neem Karoli Baba began about 10 years ago when a close friend introduced him to the saint's teachings. He said his curiosity grew over the years as he continued learning about Maharaj Ji and his influence on devotees. “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them. However much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice,” Sehwag said.
ALSO READ | 'Very Vulgar Thing To Say': BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Criticises Swara Bhasker Over Padmaavat 'Jauhar' Remarks
He added that he felt an “immense attraction” towards the saint, particularly because of his personality, devotion and the impact his blessings had on people's lives.
ALSO READ | Archana Puran Singh’s Son Breaks Silence On Samay Raina’s ‘Nalle’ Jokes; 'He Didn't Mean To Hurt My Family Or Me'
What Sehwag Said About Hanuman Ansh
After watching the film, Sehwag said it managed to present an important glimpse of Neem Karoli Baba despite the difficulty of covering his life in a single feature. “I saw the film Hanuman Ansh a few days ago. It is impossible to draw out his life in one film. It is made very beautifully and is well written. I think this film is a beautiful tribute to Maharaj ji,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
A particular scene involving Maharaj ji and snakes stayed with Sehwag. In the scene, a devotee compares him with Shiv and calls him innocent. Maharaj ji responds, “It is you who is innocent. The eyes see what is in our hearts.” “That is perhaps what he wanted to say to all of us,” Sehwag said.
He also pointed out that Neem Karoli Baba's influence continues among devotees decades after his death. According to Sehwag, such spiritual figures appear only rarely in the history of a nation.
Sehwag’s Message To Viewers
While Sehwag believes it is impossible to completely understand or portray Neem Karoli Baba's life through one film, he feels Hanuman Ansh allows audiences to discover him. “Hanuman Ansh presents that one glimpse very well. If you know him, then watch the film, and if you haven’t heard of him, then watch it for sure,” Sehwag said.
About Hanuman Ansh
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa. The film explores Neem Karoli Baba's life, devotion, and service. It was released in theatres on August 7 and reportedly gained momentum through word of mouth after a modest opening.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Virender Sehwag's connection to Neem Karoli Baba?
When did Virender Sehwag first learn about Neem Karoli Baba?
Virender Sehwag first heard about Neem Karoli Baba approximately 10 years ago. He was introduced to the revered spiritual figure by a close friend who was a devotee.
What did Virender Sehwag say about the film 'Hanuman Ansh'?
Sehwag called 'Hanuman Ansh' a beautifully made tribute that provides an important glimpse into Neem Karoli Baba's life. He noted that one movie cannot fully capture the saint's entire journey.
Who directed and starred in the film 'Hanuman Ansh'?
'Hanuman Ansh' was written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars actors Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa.