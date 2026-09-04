Virender Sehwag On Hanuman Ansh: 'It Is Impossible To Draw Out His Life In One Film'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virender Sehwag shared his decade-long admiration for Neem Karoli Baba.

He praised

The film offers a crucial glimpse into Baba's life and influence.

Sehwag encourages watching film to understand Baba's spiritual journey.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has spoken about his strong connection with Neem Karoli Baba after watching Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life of the revered spiritual figure. In a video shared on Instagram, Sehwag recalled first hearing about Maharaj ji around a decade ago through a close friend who was his devotee. Since then, he said he has continued to read and hear about the saint's life and teachings. Sehwag described the film as a beautifully made tribute, while admitting that one movie could never fully capture the life, influence, and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.

Sehwag’s Connection With Maharaj Ji

Sehwag said his interest in Neem Karoli Baba began about 10 years ago when a close friend introduced him to the saint's teachings. He said his curiosity grew over the years as he continued learning about Maharaj Ji and his influence on devotees. “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them. However much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice,” Sehwag said.

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He added that he felt an “immense attraction” towards the saint, particularly because of his personality, devotion and the impact his blessings had on people's lives.

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What Sehwag Said About Hanuman Ansh

After watching the film, Sehwag said it managed to present an important glimpse of Neem Karoli Baba despite the difficulty of covering his life in a single feature. “I saw the film Hanuman Ansh a few days ago. It is impossible to draw out his life in one film. It is made very beautifully and is well written. I think this film is a beautiful tribute to Maharaj ji,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

A particular scene involving Maharaj ji and snakes stayed with Sehwag. In the scene, a devotee compares him with Shiv and calls him innocent. Maharaj ji responds, “It is you who is innocent. The eyes see what is in our hearts.” “That is perhaps what he wanted to say to all of us,” Sehwag said.

He also pointed out that Neem Karoli Baba's influence continues among devotees decades after his death. According to Sehwag, such spiritual figures appear only rarely in the history of a nation.

Sehwag’s Message To Viewers

While Sehwag believes it is impossible to completely understand or portray Neem Karoli Baba's life through one film, he feels Hanuman Ansh allows audiences to discover him. “Hanuman Ansh presents that one glimpse very well. If you know him, then watch the film, and if you haven’t heard of him, then watch it for sure,” Sehwag said.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Chandan Anand and Shobhinav Satyaa. The film explores Neem Karoli Baba's life, devotion, and service. It was released in theatres on August 7 and reportedly gained momentum through word of mouth after a modest opening.