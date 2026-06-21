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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVirat Kohli Reveals Karan Aujla Track As His Pre-Match Anthem; Singer Performs It For Him: WATCH

Virat Kohli Reveals Karan Aujla Track As His Pre-Match Anthem; Singer Performs It For Him: WATCH

Karan Aujla performed Winning Speech for Virat Kohli at the event after Kohli revealed that it is his favourite song and that he listens to it before most of his cricket matches.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

Cricket icon Virat Kohli made a heartfelt revelation at the launch of One8 Global in Delhi, sharing the one song he almost always listens to before stepping onto the field. The former India captain revealed that his pre-match anthem is a track by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

Virat Kohli’s Favourite Karan Aujla Song

Speaking at the event, Kohli revealed the song he listens to before revealing as to why the track resonates with him on a deeply personal level. 

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“You write songs from the heart, and it shows. You also represent your story, which is quite special. The one track I resonate with the most is ‘Winning Speech’,” he said during the event, where Karan Aujla was also present. 

Virat then went on to explain the reason behind listening to the song. “It explains the journey he has been through, and I have felt a bit of similarity in it with my journey as well. I also lost my dad when I was pretty young. So, that song is quite special for me. I have heard it often before going to play matches.”

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A video of Karan performing the song Winning Speech for Virat also went viral on social media. The video also shows the cricketer vibing to the song. 

Earlier in the day, a video of Karan surprising Virat at the event went viral on social media. One8 shared the fun video on their social media. 

Winning Speech is sung, written and written by Karan, while Mxrci handled the music. Karan also treated attendees to some of his biggest chartbusters apart from Winning Speech. It includes Wavy and MF Gabhru

Before You Go

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Virat Kohli ENtertainment News Karan Aujla
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