Cricket icon Virat Kohli made a heartfelt revelation at the launch of One8 Global in Delhi, sharing the one song he almost always listens to before stepping onto the field. The former India captain revealed that his pre-match anthem is a track by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

Virat Kohli’s Favourite Karan Aujla Song

Speaking at the event, Kohli revealed the song he listens to before revealing as to why the track resonates with him on a deeply personal level.

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“You write songs from the heart, and it shows. You also represent your story, which is quite special. The one track I resonate with the most is ‘Winning Speech’,” he said during the event, where Karan Aujla was also present.

Virat then went on to explain the reason behind listening to the song. “It explains the journey he has been through, and I have felt a bit of similarity in it with my journey as well. I also lost my dad when I was pretty young. So, that song is quite special for me. I have heard it often before going to play matches.”

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VIDEO | At the global premiere launch of his One8 brand, Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli praised Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, saying he relates deeply to the latter's song "Winning Speech".



"You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is 'Winning Speech'… pic.twitter.com/H7ctG2HsBg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

A video of Karan performing the song Winning Speech for Virat also went viral on social media. The video also shows the cricketer vibing to the song.

Karna Aujla singing Winning Speech and Kohli vibing on Stage !! 🐐



- Absolute Banger 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RLeGDVIBZn — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 21, 2026

Earlier in the day, a video of Karan surprising Virat at the event went viral on social media. One8 shared the fun video on their social media.

Not saying we’ve already peaked. Just saying the evening has a lot to live up to now.



Virat Kohli 🤝 Karan Aujla at one8 Global Premiere! pic.twitter.com/AgCIyF3vvO — one8 (@one8world) June 21, 2026

Winning Speech is sung, written and written by Karan, while Mxrci handled the music. Karan also treated attendees to some of his biggest chartbusters apart from Winning Speech. It includes Wavy and MF Gabhru.