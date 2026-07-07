Virat Kohli Lookalike Creates Chaos At Lucknow Mall, Viral Prank Sparks Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prank sparked online debate over public safety and ethics.

A popular digital content creator has triggered a nationwide debate after executing a carefully staged impersonation prank that left hundreds of shoppers convinced they had spotted Indian cricket star Virat Kohli at LuLu Mall in Lucknow.

Kartik Sharma, a social media influencer known for his striking resemblance to the former India captain, shared the video on Instagram on July 6. Captioned "Prank in Largest Mall of India", the clip quickly went viral as unsuspecting visitors rushed to catch a glimpse of who they believed was the cricketing icon.

Virat Kohli Lookalike's Mall Entry Draws Massive Crowds

To make the prank as convincing as possible, Sharma recreated Kohli's signature look by styling his hair and beard similarly. He also replicated the cricketer's arm tattoos and wore an official Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey.

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It all began with a dramatic arrival outside the mall in a BMW, accompanied by four bodyguards posing as his personal security team. Within moments, shoppers began cheering, taking videos and attempting to get close to the lookalike, believing Kohli had made an unexpected public appearance.

As Sharma walked through the shopping centre, the crowd rapidly grew. Shoppers abandoned their plans to follow him, while people gathered on upper-floor balconies to catch a glimpse of the supposed cricket star.

The prank even appeared to fool the mall's security personnel. Instead of questioning his identity, security staff reportedly moved in to help manage the swelling crowd, creating a protective cordon around him. In the video's voiceover, Sharma expressed surprise that even the mall's own security team had believed the act and joined his entourage to control the gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Sharma (@kartikkohlee18)

Viral Prank Sparks Online Debate Over Public Safety

While the video attracted millions of views and entertained many social media users, it also drew significant criticism.

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Several users argued that creating such a large crowd inside a busy shopping mall posed unnecessary safety risks and could potentially have led to a stampede. Others questioned whether diverting security personnel from their regular duties created avoidable security concerns within the premises.

“You played with their emotions,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Aura of Virat Kohli.”

“You played best,” commented a third.