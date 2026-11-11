Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His message emphasized love extending beyond traditional blood relations.

Bhai Dooj brought heartwarming moments from the worlds of cricket and Bollywood, as celebrities celebrated the special bond between siblings on social media. Virat Kohli received an affectionate wish from his sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who shared a throwback picture and called him her “little one”. Meanwhile, actor Sohail Khan marked the occasion with an emotional note for Nikki and Arhant, expressing his love for them and celebrating a bond that goes beyond biological relationships. Their posts offered a glimpse into the personal celebrations of the festival.

Virat Kohli’s Sister Shares Throwback

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared a throwback photograph with her brother Virat Kohli to mark Bhai Dooj. In the picture, Virat can be seen dressed in a suit and wearing sunglasses, while Bhawna poses beside him. Along with the photograph, she wrote, “Happy Bhaidooj my little one,” adding an evil-eye emoji. Her affectionate message highlighted the close bond she shares with the Indian cricketer.

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Sohail Khan’s Emotional Note

Sohail Khan also celebrated Bhai Dooj by sharing a heartfelt post for Nikki and Arhant. Although they are not his biological siblings, the actor made it clear that they hold a special place in his life.

Sharing a throwback photograph with them on Instagram, Sohail described them as his “loving lifeline” and “true blue blood”. His message reflected the affection he has for them and highlighted how family connections are not always defined by blood relations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

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Celebrities Celebrate Sibling Love

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is traditionally marked by sisters praying for their brothers’ well-being and sharing love and blessings with them.

Like Virat and Sohail, several celebrities took to social media to share photographs and heartfelt messages, making the occasion special for their loved ones.