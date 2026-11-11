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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVirat Kohli Gets Heartwarming Bhai Dooj Wish From Sister Bhawna; Sohail Khan Shares Emotional Note For Siblings

Virat Kohli Gets Heartwarming Bhai Dooj Wish From Sister Bhawna; Sohail Khan Shares Emotional Note For Siblings

Virat Kohli received an affectionate Bhai Dooj wish from sister Bhawna, while Sohail Khan shared an emotional note for Nikki and Arhant, celebrating their special bond.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His message emphasized love extending beyond traditional blood relations.

Bhai Dooj brought heartwarming moments from the worlds of cricket and Bollywood, as celebrities celebrated the special bond between siblings on social media. Virat Kohli received an affectionate wish from his sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who shared a throwback picture and called him her “little one”. Meanwhile, actor Sohail Khan marked the occasion with an emotional note for Nikki and Arhant, expressing his love for them and celebrating a bond that goes beyond biological relationships. Their posts offered a glimpse into the personal celebrations of the festival.

Virat Kohli’s Sister Shares Throwback

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared a throwback photograph with her brother Virat Kohli to mark Bhai Dooj. In the picture, Virat can be seen dressed in a suit and wearing sunglasses, while Bhawna poses beside him. Along with the photograph, she wrote, “Happy Bhaidooj my little one,” adding an evil-eye emoji. Her affectionate message highlighted the close bond she shares with the Indian cricketer.

भाई दूज पर विराट कोहली को बहन ने किया विश, सोहेल खान समेत इन सेलेब्स ने बहनों पर लुटाया प्यार

Also Read: ‘Such An Honour’: Chunky Panday Reacts To Donkey Named After Him Fetching Rs 72,000 At Chitrakoot Fair

Sohail Khan’s Emotional Note

Sohail Khan also celebrated Bhai Dooj by sharing a heartfelt post for Nikki and Arhant. Although they are not his biological siblings, the actor made it clear that they hold a special place in his life.

Sharing a throwback photograph with them on Instagram, Sohail described them as his “loving lifeline” and “true blue blood”. His message reflected the affection he has for them and highlighted how family connections are not always defined by blood relations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Also Read: Prakash Raj Reacts To Boycott Calls, Reveals SS Rajamouli Is Being Questioned For Varanasi

Celebrities Celebrate Sibling Love

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is traditionally marked by sisters praying for their brothers’ well-being and sharing love and blessings with them.

Like Virat and Sohail, several celebrities took to social media to share photographs and heartfelt messages, making the occasion special for their loved ones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Sohail Khan dedicate his Bhai Dooj message to?

Sohail Khan shared a heartfelt post for Nikki and Arhant. He expressed his love for them, emphasizing that their bond goes beyond biological relationships, calling them his

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan VIrat Kohli Bhai Dooj 2026 Bhawna Kohli Dhingra Celebrity Bhai Dooj Wishes
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